The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

World, Americas

'Worst call ever': Donald Trump slams Australian PM on phone, hangs up

AFP
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 11:58 am IST

Australia is considered one of the closest allies of the United States, and one might have expected the call to be smooth sailing.

The new US leader reportedly abruptly cut short his call with Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull after criticizing the countries’ bilateral refugee agreement and exulting over his electoral college victory in the November election, according to the paper. (Photo: AP)
 The new US leader reportedly abruptly cut short his call with Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull after criticizing the countries’ bilateral refugee agreement and exulting over his electoral college victory in the November election, according to the paper. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump was perhaps not having a ‘g’day’ when he recently spoke with his Australian counterpart, whom the new US leader upbraided over a refugee accord, The Washington Post reported.

The new US leader reportedly abruptly cut short his call with Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull after criticizing the countries’ bilateral refugee agreement and exulting over his electoral college victory in the November election, according to the paper.

Australia is considered one of the closest allies of the United States, and one might have expected to the call to be smooth sailing.

Turnbull insisted Thursday that relations between the diplomatic partners were strong despite reports that Trump had berated him.

The Australian leader refused to comment when asked about the report and whether it was true.

“I appreciate your interest, but it’s better that these things -- these conversations are conducted candidly, frankly, privately,” he said.

“I can assure you the relationship is very strong.”

Turnbull said Monday that Trump had agreed to honor the deal struck with Obama to resettle an unspecified number of the 1,600 people Australia holds in offshore processing centers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

There were fears the US president would rescind it after he signed an executive order last week to suspend the arrival of refugees to the US for a least 120 days, and bar entry for three months to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“The very extensive engagement we have with the new administration underlines the closeness of the alliance,” Turnbull said.

“But as Australians know me very well -- I stand up for Australia in every forum -- public or private.”

Trump, a billionaire former reality TV star, is known for his capricious moods. He regularly takes to Twitter to lambast his political opponents, the media and others.

Tags: donald trump, malcolm turnbull, australian pm, nauru refugee camp, refugee exchange
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Varun and Alia's unmissable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

2

Women's Zika vaccine unlikely before 2020, says WHO

3

Why Facebook keeps pushing you to go 'live' with video

4

Video game lets gamers change character's penis size

5

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham