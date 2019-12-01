Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

World, Americas

9 dead, 3 injured after plane crashes in South Dakota, claim officials

AP
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 8:59 am IST

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 pm on Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls. (Representational Image)
 Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 pm on Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls. (Representational Image)

Chamberlain: Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 pm on Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.

Tags: plane, crash, south dakota, dead
Location: United States, South Dakota, Sioux Falls

Latest From World

Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a brief election lull and demanding the government make concessions a week after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory. (Photo: AP)

'This is not over': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. (Photo: File)

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly London knife attack

'India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community,' Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying. (Photo: ANI)

'Kartarpur corridor General Bajwa's brainchild': Pak railway minister

Geingob secured 464,703 votes, while independent candidate Panduleni Itula, who stood second, received 242,657 votes, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said. (Photo: ANI)

Namibian President Hage Geingob secures term for the second time

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham