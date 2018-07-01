The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:19 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian man kills brother-in-law in UK, drove his body to police station

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 8:36 am IST

Sukhwinder Singh became delusional and stabbed his brother-in-law to death before driving the body to West Bromwich police station.

Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife. (Photo: Facebook | West Midlands police)
 Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife. (Photo: Facebook | West Midlands police)

London: An Indian man, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, who was allowed into the UK following "an administrative error ", has been sentenced to five years in jail for murdering his brother-in-law.

Sukhwinder Singh, 41, became delusional and stabbed his brother-in-law to death before driving the dead body to West Bromwich police station in the West Midlands and handing himself in August 2017.

The man was jailed after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday and is set to receive psychiatric treatment before starting his sentence.

At the end of his prison term, Sukhwinder Singh will be deported to India.

"I have to say the circumstances of this offence lead me to conclude without hesitation that you are an extremely dangerous individual," Judge Michael Challinor said at the sentencing hearing.

Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife.

The UK court heard how Singh had killed a student union president in Jalandhar in 1998. He had been released from a Punjab jail after serving seven years for the murder. He was out on bail pending an appeal when he fled to the UK in 2007, on a six-month visa.

Following "an administrative error" by British authorities, Sukhwinder Singh was granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the UK and successfully applied for British citizenship in 2011.

"You were illegally in this country, having fled India, where you should have been in prison serving a sentence for murder, and then you killed for a second time using a similar weapon, namely a knife," the judge noted.

Prosecutors told the court that Sukhwinder Singh used heroin and crack cocaine which added to his paranoia.

Prosecutor Nigel Power told the court: "On the morning of Thursday, August 10, 2017, the defendant went into the front office of West Bromwich police station and said 'I have a dead body in the car'. He was telling the truth.

"The deceased was in the front passenger seat of his BMW car and had been killed by a single stab wound to the chest, which also cut the seat-belt almost in half."

Sukhwinder Singh's wife had voiced concerns over his mental health to the police and social services. On the day of the killing she was moving to a women's refuge.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This was an unusual case as Singh brought his victim to us; casually walking into the station to reveal Kumar was dead in his passenger seat. He had been driving around with Kumar dead next to him for hours before deciding to come to police. It was quickly established he had been responsible for the stabbing, and he will now serve time in prison to reflect that."

Tags: indians abroad, man murders brother-in law, sukhwinder singh, man suspects wife's affair, crime
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham