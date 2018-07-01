70-yr-old American teacher offers 16-yr-old girl iPhone in exchange for sex

Suffolk County police said Inswasty paid one student USD 5 for a bikini photo and the other student USD 150 to pose for nude photos.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart says Inswasty later offered the second student an iPhone X to have sex. (Photo: File | Representational)

United States: Police say a 70-year-old Long Island math teacher gave two 16-year old students cash for nude or revealing photos and offered one of them a top-of-the-line iPhone if she'd have sex with him.

Jairo Inswasty was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.

He was immediately suspended from his teaching position at Central Islip High School.

She declined.

No phone number was listed for Inswasty.

Court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Inswasty's union did not immediately respond to a message.