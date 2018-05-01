The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 07:26 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian-origin Tesla owner banned for using autopilot on UK highway

PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 6:25 pm IST

Bhavesh Patel was spotted leaning back with his hands behind his head beside an empty driver’s seat as his Tesla S60 last year.

Britain’s road investigators were told by Tesla engineers that the autopilot function, including traffic-aware cruise control and auto-steer, was only intended to assist a 'fully attentive driver'. (Photo: Representational Image | File)
 Britain’s road investigators were told by Tesla engineers that the autopilot function, including traffic-aware cruise control and auto-steer, was only intended to assist a 'fully attentive driver'. (Photo: Representational Image | File)

London: An Indian-origin Tesla owner who was filmed relaxing in the passenger seat after putting his supercar into autopilot mode on a busy UK highway has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Bhavesh Patel was spotted leaning back with his hands behind his head beside an empty driver’s seat as his Tesla S60 cruised at about 40mph along the M1 motorway near Hemel Hempstead last year.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and was handed down the driving ban, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work and undergo a 10-day rehabilitation programme.

He was also directed to pay 1,800 pounds in court costs to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at a hearing earlier this month.

“What Patel did was grossly irresponsible and could have easily ended in tragedy,” investigating officer Kirk Caldicutt, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, told the ‘Shropshire Star’.

“This case should serve as an example to all drivers who have access to autopilot controls and have thought about attempting something similar. I want to stress that they are in no way a substitute for a competent motorist in the driving seat who can react appropriately to the road ahead,” he said.

At St Albans Crown Court on April 20, Patel admitted that the stunt in May in 2017 had been silly, but insisted that he was simply “the unlucky one who got caught” trying out the “amazing” feature on the car.

Britain’s road investigators were told by Tesla engineers that the autopilot function, including traffic-aware cruise control and auto-steer, was only intended to assist a “fully attentive driver”.

But Patel chose to switch on the autopilot function before moving across to the passenger seat and leaving the steering wheel and foot controls completely unmanned while his GBP 70,000 car was in motion. A witness, who was a passenger in another car, filmed Patel as the car drove past.

Footage of the incident was first posted on social media before it was reported to police and a Notice of Intended Prosecution was then sent to Patel in the post before he was interviewed at a police station.

Tags: tesla, autopilot mode, indians abroad, crown prosecution service, cctv footage
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham