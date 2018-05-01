The Asian Age | News

Adult male body found inside wall of women's toilet in Canada mall

AFP
Published : May 1, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 9:56 am IST

'Investigators do not suspect foul play and the death remains classified as undetermined,' Calgary police spokeswoman Emma Poole said.

Local media suggested the man may have fallen into the space behind the wall from a ventilation shaft above. (Photo: File | Representational)
OttawaA maintenance worker called in to fix a broken toilet at a mall in the western Canadian city of Calgary made a gruesome discovery behind a wall on Monday: a body.

The adult male body was found in the morning hours in the women's washroom near a fourth floor food court at the CORE shopping complex.

Police said workers had removed a panel behind a self-flushing toilet to access the wall and determine why it wasn't working. Firefighters were called in to assist with the body's removal.

"Despite the circumstances of where the body was located, investigators do not suspect foul play and the death remains classified as undetermined," Calgary police spokeswoman Emma Poole said.

The deceased man's identity and cause of death have not yet been determined. 

Local media suggested the man may have fallen into the space behind the wall from a ventilation shaft above.

"The investigation into when the victim died and how he ended up inside the wall is still ongoing," Poole said.

