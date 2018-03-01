The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

World, Americas

TV ads aim to pressure Trump to allow transgender in military

AP
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2018, 4:43 pm IST

Sarah McBride, Human Rights Campaign’s spokesperson, said it’s a 'critical window of time' to take the fight directly to the White House.

Trump has vowed to ban transgender troops from serving.(Photo: File | Representational)
 Trump has vowed to ban transgender troops from serving.(Photo: File | Representational)

Washington: Activist groups are turning to television ads — including on President Donald Trump’s go-to station, Fox News — to pressure the White House into allowing transgender to keep serving in the military.

Trump has vowed to ban transgender troops from serving. He’ll be able to see the 30-second commercial as of Friday, when it starts airing on Fox, CNN and MSNBC morning shows. It uses a series of quotes from Trump, a former senior military leader and several Congress members who were in the armed forces to argue that all qualified Americans should be able to serve.

“An unfit president tweets that transgender Americans won’t be allowed to serve,” the ad says. “But decorated military leaders say there’s no reason to single out these brave heroes.”

Sarah McBride, Human Rights Campaign’s spokesperson, said it’s a “critical window of time” to take the fight directly to the White House.

The White House had no immediate comment.

The issue has become mired in a complicated string of political statements, court decisions and policy reviews since Trump first stunned his administration with tweets last July declaring that the government would ban transgender from serving in the military. He later asked defence secretary Jim Mattis to send him a recommendation on how to proceed. That memo was delivered to Trump last week. The White House has said that a quick decision is unlikely.

Three federal courts have ruled against the ban, and the Pentagon responded by allowing those serving to stay in the military. It then began allowing transgender to enlist beginning January 1.

It’s unclear how much impact the court decisions will have on Trump’s decision. Activist groups worry the administration could enact such strict enlistment and health care restrictions that it would become all but impossible for transgender troops to join or continue serving.

“If they can’t access health care, then they won’t be able to serve,” said McBride. “Then it becomes a ban in and of itself.”

McBride didn’t provide the exact cost of the ad buy, describing it as “five figures.” She said it was the largest media campaign on this issue, with the backing of at least four other activist groups, including OutServe-SLDN, which represents the LGBT population in the military and is a plaintiff in the lawsuits.

In the last two months, several transgender people have visited recruiting stations for the military services and started the process of enlisting. The Pentagon says only one has made it through all the medical reviews, testing and paperwork and actually signed a contract. That person hasn’t yet gone to basic training, but will likely do so in the coming months. The person hasn’t been identified.

Under guidelines presented in December, the Pentagon can disqualify potential recruits with gender dysphoria, a history of medical treatments associated with gender transition and those who underwent reconstruction. Such recruits could be allowed in if a medical provider certifies they’ve been clinically stable in the preferred sex for 18 months and are free of significant distress or impairment in social, occupational or other important areas.

Transgender receiving hormone therapy must be stable on their medication for 18 months.

The requirements make it challenging for a transgender recruit to pass. But they mirror conditions laid out by President Barack Obama’s administration in 2016, when the Pentagon initially lifted its ban on transgender troops serving openly in the military.

Tags: donald trump, white house, transgender, military, sarah mcbride, barack obama
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

2

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

3

To fill gap in labour force, Canada’s new budget pushes women participation

4

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

5

Sridevi's funeral with state honours, thousands say bye

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham