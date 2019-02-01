Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump insists tremendous progress achieved in US-China trade talks

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 10:45 am IST

Responding to a question, Trump said the two countries have made

The United States has made 'tremendous progress' in trade talks with China but much works needs to be done (File Photo)
 The United States has made 'tremendous progress' in trade talks with China but much works needs to be done (File Photo)

Washington: The United States has made "tremendous progress" in trade talks with China but much works needs to be done, the White House said Thursday as negotiations with the visiting Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He concluded with a meeting with President Donald Trump in his Oval Office.

“While progress has been made, much work remains to be done,” White House said after the conclusion of two-days of intense talks. The meeting is part of the decision that Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had taken during their dinner meeting at Buenos Aires in Argentina on December 1, 2018 to pause their trade war and negotiate an agreement in 90 days.

Responding to a question, Trump said the two countries have made "tremendous progress in trade negotiations. It doesn't mean you have a deal, but I can say there is a tremendous relationship and warm feeling." Trump has reiterated that the US tariffs will increase unless China agreed to reforms by March 1 deadline.

Trump said that a substantial progress has been made in trade talks and exuded confidence that the countries could reach the biggest ever deal. The Chinese delegation read out a letter from their president in which Xi said China-US relations were at a “critical” stage.

"I hope that our two sides will continue to have mutual respect,” Xi was quoted as saying in the letter. Both counties should meet “each other halfway in order to reach an early agreement that works in the best interest of both sides ….such an agreement will send a positive message to our two people and the broader international community,” the letter said.

Trump described it as a beautiful letter. The leaders are expected to meet soon. "We haven't set up a meeting yet...we're working on seeing where everybody is. Both countries would like to see a positive result,” he added.

Responding to a question, Trump said the two countries have made tremendous progress in trade negotiations. “It doesn't mean you have a deal, but I can say there is a tremendous relationship and warm feeling and we've made tremendous progress,” he said.

He also said China has agreed to purchase five million tons of US soybeans. “That's going to make our farmers happy, that's a lot of soybeans".

Later, the White House said, the talks covered a wide range of issues, including the ways in which the US companies are pressured to transfer technology to Chinese companies; the need for stronger protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in China; and the numerous tariff and non-tariff barriers faced by US companies in China.

They also discussed the harm resulting from China's cyber-theft of the US commercial property; how market-distorting forces, including subsidies and state-owned enterprises, can lead to excess capacity; and the need to remove market barriers and tariffs that limit the US sales of manufactured goods, services, and agriculture to China.

Among other things the American and Chinese delegation discussed are the role of currencies in the US–China trading relationship. The two sides also discussed the need to reduce the enormous and growing trade deficit that the United States has with China.

“The purchase of United States products by China from our farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and businesses is a critical part of the negotiations,” the White House said.

“The two sides showed a helpful willingness to engage on all major issues, and the negotiating sessions featured productive and technical discussions on how to resolve our differences.

The United States is particularly focused on reaching meaningful commitments on structural issues and deficit reduction. Both parties have agreed that any resolution will be fully enforceable,” the White House said.

After the talks, Senator Jerry Moran said he is encouraged by the continued dialogue between the two countries on resolving the ongoing trade war and China's commitment to purchase more US soybeans.

"I hope progress made in meetings this week will lay groundwork for a final agreement between our countries,” he said.

“This progress must include China changing its bad behaviour on trade, while also removing the tariffs that have been so damaging to Kansas farmers, ranchers and manufacturers,” Moran said.

"With China, our overarching strategy has to be to respect them when they compete, but also to stop them when they cheat,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro.

Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, us-china trade talks
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court (Representational Image)

Indian tourist jailed in Australia on account of child porn videos on his phone

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The accident forced the airport to close one of its two runways for an hour (Representational Image)

Plane skids off runway, closing parts of Tokyo's Narita main hub

The recent decision by Pakistan's top court to overturn Bibi's death sentence and free her from jail is a welcome news (File Photo)

US Congress introduces resolution to grant asylum to Aasia Bibi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

2

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

3

Crafting perfection in pints

4

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

5

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham