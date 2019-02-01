Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:38 PM IST

World, Americas

Second Trump-Kim summit planned for Vietnam

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 5:02 pm IST

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un over denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The White House last month announced the second meeting between the two leaders will be held in late February (File Photo)
 The White House last month announced the second meeting between the two leaders will be held in late February (File Photo)

Washington: The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un over denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula will be held in the Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang in late February, according to a media report.

The White House last month announced the second meeting between the two leaders will be held in late February following discussions with Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator on nuclear talks.

The first such meeting between the two leaders happened in June in Singapore. A senior Trump administration official and a source with knowledge of the meeting told CNN that the current plan is for the second summit between President Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be held in the Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang.

The plan is being finalised. Vietnam had been widely believed to be the location. The source said there are no discussions right now for Trump to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping around the summit, but the source says Xi is very supportive of the summit.

Trump's agenda during the summit is still not clear. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the next summit between the two leaders to be held somewhere in Asia.

On Thursday, the State Department's top envoy on North Korea said the US is not looking to invade the reclusive nation and seemed to strongly signal that the US would be willing to formally end the Korean War.

Trump and Kim's first summit in Singapore ended with a commitment from the North Korean leader to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," but negotiations appear to have stalled since then.

Many critics accuse the Trump administration of failing to get Kim to agree to specifics at their first summit. On Wednesday, Trump publicly rebuked his intelligence officials after they had contradicted several of his foreign policy claims -- including on North Korea -- during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said during the hearing that North Korea "is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons." CIA Director Gina Haspel said Pyongyang "is committed to developing a long-range nuclear-armed missile that would pose a direct threat to the United States."

Trump said on Thursday that those same intelligence chiefs told him their comments had been taken out of context and the had been "totally misquoted" and that the administration was all on the same page.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

In what the authorities called a

Attorneys cry foul as 130 students arrested in US immigration fraud

When Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address under divided government, he'll be surrounded by living reminders of the 2018 elections (File Photo)

Women to surround Donald Trump on his state of the union address

More detainees are refusing food at the El Paso Processing Center (Photo:AP)

Detainees on hunger strike, including from India, being force-fed in US facilities

An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court (Representational Image)

Indian tourist jailed in Australia on account of child porn videos on his phone

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake found in mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

2

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

3

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

4

Crafting perfection in pints

5

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham