The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

World, Africa

ISIS-linked Indian-origin woman, partner, abduct British couple, held

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Fatima Patel and her partner also face charges of robbery and theft after they went on a spending spree using the couples' credit cards.

Patel and Del Vecchio also stand accused of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act by hoisting an ISIS flag at a modest homestead in a rural area. (Representational Image)
 Patel and Del Vecchio also stand accused of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act by hoisting an ISIS flag at a modest homestead in a rural area. (Representational Image)

Johannesburg:  South African special police unit Hawks have arrested an Indian-origin woman and her partner, both allegedly linked to ISIS, on charges of abducting a British couple.

Fatima Patel and Safydeen Aslam Del Vecchio also face charges of robbery and theft after they went on a spending spree using the couples' credit cards, building up a stash of jewellery, camping equipment and electronic devices which were found at a remote location where an ISIS flag was being flown.

The Hawks declined to provide any further information due to the sensitive nature of the case as the search continues for the couple whose vehicle was found abandoned more than 300 km away from where they were last seen on February 9.

But the weekly Sunday Times, quoting a charge sheet after their court appearance, reported that Patel and Del Vecchio also stand accused of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act by hoisting an ISIS flag at a modest homestead in a rural area.

Del Vecchio also faces another terrorism-related charge for allegedly participating in "extremist web forums that support ISIS and offering to supply phone numbers and sim cards that are not traceable."

Yousha Tayob, the lawyer representing Patel and Del Vecchio, confirmed that the pair had appeared in the court and were remanded in custody at Westville Prison in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The incident had prompted the British government to issue a travel advisory about possible terrorist attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, but local Muslim organisations have dismissed this as an "overreaction".

Ebrahim Deen of the Afro-Middle East Centre told the weekly that South African Muslims posed no threat to travellers and that the incident was more related to crime than an ISIS attack.

"Muslims are largely integrated in (South African) society, are not disillusioned and they face little discrimination like in Europe and elsewhere," he said.

Martin Ewi of the Institute for Security Studies said South Africa was regarded as a "logistics base" for terror cells in transit, and is not traditionally a target for attacks, although the arrests of Patel and Del Vecchio confirmed the presence of an active terror cell in South Africa.

"We in the counter-terror fraternity suspected that they were working as members of an active cell, and the kidnapping will confirm the presence of an active IS cell," Ewi said.

Tags: isis, indian-origin isis kidnapper, british couple abducted
Location: South Africa, Gauteng, Johannesburg

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

2

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

3

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

4

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

5

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham