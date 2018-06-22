The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:11 PM IST

World, Africa

Seychelles parliament revokes pact allowing India to build naval base

REUTERS
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

The 2 countries signed agreement to build military facilities on island of Assumption, but project attracted criticism from opposition.

The scrapped 20-year pact entailed building an airstrip and a jetty as India steps up a contest with China for influence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The scrapped 20-year pact entailed building an airstrip and a jetty as India steps up a contest with China for influence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: File/PTI)

Anse Aux Pins, Seychelles: Seychelles parliament will not ratify a pact allowing India to build naval facilities on one of the archipelago's islands, a top foreign affairs ministry official said on Friday.

The two countries signed an agreement in January to build military facilities on the remote island of Assumption, but the project quickly attracted criticism from opposition members of the tiny Indian Ocean nation's parliament and lead to public protests.

Opposition lawmakers had argued that allowing India access to Assumption, which is near a busy shipping route, would be surrendering territory to another country and joint management of the facility with India undermined the 115-island nation's sovereignty.

"The government will not present the agreement to the National Assembly (parliament) for approval because opposition members (who are the majority) have already said they will not ratify it," Seychelles Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Barry Faure told Reuters by phone.

"Hence the question of whether the agreement has been cancelled or not does arise -- we will simply not take it to the assembly," he said, noting that the Indian side had already ratified the pact.

He was speaking days before Seychelles President Danny Faure meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during a state visit due to start on Sunday.

President Faure had earlier told the local media the issue of a military base on Assumption island will not be discussed with PM Modi and that "the project will not move forward".

"In next year's budget, we will put funds for us to build a coastguard facility on Assumption ourselves. It is important for us to ensure that we have a military post in this area," he said.

The scrapped 20-year pact entailed building an airstrip and a jetty as India steps up a contest with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Last year China inaugurated its first overseas military base in Djibouti, near one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, heightening India's concerns and pushing it to gain a foothold in the region.

Tags: india-seychelles military base deal, danny faure, prime minister narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: Caution! You could get healthier

2

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

3

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

4

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham