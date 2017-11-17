The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 17, 2017

World, Africa

Robert Mugabe resists Army pressure to quit as President

REUTERS
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 1:24 am IST

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai called for Mr Mugabe’s departure “in the interest of the people”.

Robert Mugabe (Photo: AP)
Harare: President Robert Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and is refusing to quit after a military coup, but pressure is mounting on the 93-year-old former guerrilla to accept offers of a graceful exit, sources said on Thursday.

A political source who spoke to senior allies holed up with Mr Mugabe and his wife, Grace, in his lavish “Blue Roof” Harare compound said Mr Mugabe had no plans to resign voluntarily ahead of elections scheduled for next year.

“It’s a sort of stand-off, a stalemate,” the source said. “They are insisting the president must finish his term.”

The Army’s takeover signaled the collapse in less than 36 hours of the security, intelligence and patronage networks that sustained Mr Mugabe through 37 years in power and built him into the “Grand Old Man” of African politics.

A priest mediating between Mr Mugabe and the generals, who seized power on Wednesday in what they called a targeted operation against “criminals” in Mr Mugabe’s entourage, has made little headway, a senior political source told Reuters.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai called for Mr Mugabe’s departure “in the interest of the people”. In a statement read to reporters, Tsvangirai pointedly referred to him as “Mr Robert Mugabe”, not President.

The Army appears to want Mr Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, to go quietly and allow a smooth and bloodless transition to Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice-president Mr Mugabe sacked last week triggering the political crisis.

The main goal of the generals is to prevent Mr Mugabe from handing power to his wife Grace, 41 years his junior, who has built a following among the ruling party’s youth wing and appeared on the cusp of power after Mnangagwa was pushed out.

The last of Africa’s state founders from the heyday of the struggle against European colonization still in power, Mugabe is still seen by many Africans as a liberation hero. But he is reviled in the West as a despot whose disastrous handling of the economy and willingness to resort to violence to maintain power pauperized one of Africa’s most promising states.

Once a regional bread-basket, Zimbabwe saw its economy collapse in the wake of the seizure of white-owned farms in the early 2000s, followed by runaway money-printing that catapulted inflation to 500 billion per cent in 2008.

Millions, from highly skilled bankers to semi-literate farmers, emigrated, mostly to neighboring South Africa, where an estimated 3 million still live.

After a brief revival under a 2009-13 power-sharing government, when Mr Mugabe was forced to work with the Opposition, the economy has once again cratered, with dollars scarce, inflation surging, imports running out and queues outside banks.

A fighter, both literally and figuratively during a political career that included several assassination attempts, Mr Mugabe now appears to have reached the end of the road.

With the Army camped on his front door and the police — once seen as a bastion of support — showing no signs of resistance, force is not an option. Similarly, he has no popular backing in Harare, where he is widely loathed, and his influence in the ruling ZANU-PF party is evaporating.

ZANU-PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga, a vocal Mugabe supporter, publicly apologized for opposing the Army after being marched by soldiers into the state television headquarters to read out a statement, sources at the broadcaster said.

He was then taken back to the Army’s main KGVI (pronounced KG Six) barracks in Harare, where finance minister Ignatius Chombo is also being held, an Army source said.

Video footage obtained by Reuters from the houses of two key allies of Grace Mugabe — Cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere — indicated that the Army was also prepared to use force if necessary.

Moyo’s front door was blown open with explosives, scattering glass across the entrance hall, while the inside walls of Kasukuwere’s house were pocked with bullet holes.

The pair managed to escape on the evening of the coup and make it to Mr Mugabe’s compound, where they remain under effective house arrest, one political source said.

Zimbabwean intelligence reports seen by Reuters suggest Mr Mugabe’s exit was in the planning for more than a year.

Mnangagwa, a former security chief and life-long Mr Mugabe confidant known as “The Crocodile”, is the key player.

According to the files and political sources in Zimbabwe and South Africa, once Mr Mugabe’s resignation is secured Mnangagwa would take over as president of an interim unity government that will seek to stabilize the imploding economy.

Fuelling speculation that this plan might be rolling into action, 65-year-old Tsvangirai, who has been receiving cancer treatment in Britain and South Africa, returned to Harare late on Wednesday.

Ex-finance minister Tendai Biti added to that speculation, telling Reuters he would be happy to work in a post-coup administration as long as Tsvangirai was also on board.

“If Morgan says he’s in, I‘m in,” said Biti, who earned international respect during his time as finance minister in the 2009-13 government. “The country needs a solid pair of hands so one might not have a choice.”

South Africa said Mugabe had told President Jacob Zuma by telephone on Wednesday that he was confined to his home but was otherwise fine. The military said it was keeping him and his family, including Grace, safe.

Despite admiration for Mugabe among older African leaders, there is little public affection for 52-year-old Grace, an ex-government typist who began an affair with Mugabe in the early 1990s while his first wife Sally was dying of kidney failure.

Dubbed “DisGrace” or “Gucci Grace” on account of her reputed love of shopping, she enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks of ZANU-PF in the last two years, culminating in Mnangagwa’s removal. Zimbabweans, including the Mnangagwa camp and the military, interpreted the vice president’s ouster as a move to clear the way for her to succeed her husband.

In contrast to the high political drama unfolding behind closed doors, the streets of the capital remained calm, with people going about their daily business, albeit under the watch of soldiers on armored vehicles at strategic locations.

