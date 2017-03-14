The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

World, Africa

Ethiopia's landfill collapses death toll rises to 62

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 9:10 pm IST

Most of the dead are women and children.

Police officers are seen at the scene of a garbage landslide
 Police officers are seen at the scene of a garbage landslide

Addis Ababa: The death toll has reached 62 from the collapse of a mountain of trash at a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported today, as relatives waited for news of the dozens of people said to be missing.

It was not clear what caused Saturday night's collapse, though residents have said the dumping of trash had resumed there in recent months after protests at a newer landfill site.

Weeping mourners clutching photos of the dead lined the narrow roads around the Koshe landfill as police tried to block people from entering, while rescue and recovery work continued. Most of the dead are women and children.

Hundreds of waste-pickers work at the landfill every day, and others find cheap housing there. Many of the mud-and-stick houses were buried under the rubble, and about 54 people so far have received medical treatment, said Solomon Bussa, the chief of clinical services at the Alert Hospital where the injured have been taken.

One survivor, Mulate Debebe, told The Associated Press she had been bathing her two children Saturday evening at their home inside the landfill when disaster struck.

"First I heard a loud and scary sound outside, so I told my husband to go outside and check what that was," she said from a hospital bed. "Then the sound gets bigger and bigger so I tried to move out quickly, but I was caught up in the middle
of the rubble. The next thing I know was that I was in this hospital's bed.

"Now I don't know the fate of my children and my husband." Covering her face to hide her tears, she said she makes a living selling candles at a nearby church with her disabled husband.

"I lived at that place for the past 11 years and I've never seen anything like this," Mulate said of the landfill. "My legs are badly hurt. I'm not sure I will ever walk
again. And now I'm being told by nurses at this hospital to evacuate the emergency room. I don't where to go next."

An Addis Ababa city official, Dagmawit Moges, said a private funeral for some of the dead would be held later today. The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital's garbage for more than 50 years. Smaller collapses have occurred at Koshe or "dirty" in the local Amharic language in the past two years but only two or three people were killed, residents said.

Addis Ababa's mayor has vowed to relocate those living at the landfill, which officials say receives close to 300,000 tons of waste collected each year from the capital. Fana Broadcasting Corporate cited a city communication official, Dagmawit Moges, as saying 300 people had been relocated since the collapse.

Tags: massive garbage dump, koshe landfill

MOST POPULAR

1

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

2

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

3

Close to 60 percent women think of their ex in bed

4

Most Indians use the internet to find dates: Google

5

Apple's robots that are specifically designed to destroy iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham