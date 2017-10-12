The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

World, Africa

Woman raped, decapitated by rebel group in Congo for serving 'forbidden' fish

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 5:42 pm IST

The video showed a disturbing series of events, wherein the woman was forced to commit incest before being raped and beheaded.

The incident takes place in the backdrop of the Kamuina Nsapu rebel movement (Representational image)
 The incident takes place in the backdrop of the Kamuina Nsapu rebel movement (Representational image)

Luebo (Congo): A Congolese woman was publicly raped and beheaded for allegedly serving ‘forbidden fish’ to rebel group members.

The video showed a disturbing series of events, wherein the woman was forced to commit incest with her step-son, whipped, publicly raped and then decapitated using machetes, along with the boy, who is said to be in his twenties.

Onlookers appeared to be jeering while filming the scene. Although some Luebo residents attended the public punishment, they maintained a certain distance from the stage.

Several rebels drank their blood after the execution, and some even posed with the young man's severed head, witnesses told France 24.

Although reported only on Tuesday after the video went viral on WhatsApp, according to a report in France 24, it was filmed some time in April 2017.

Accounts of locals from Luebo, in the province of Kasaï-Occidental, where the fracas took place share accounts of harrowing experiences under the group’s regime.

In the footage, the leader of the rebel group, Kalamba Kambangoma, is seen grabbing the woman by the hair before handing her over to another female member of the group.

The bodies of both the victims remained on display for two days before they were moved to a local cemetery.

According to locals and witnesses, the woman owned a small restaurant on the road that connects Luebo and Mweka and allegedly served rebels a dish containing small pieces of forbidden local fish.

The incident takes place in the backdrop of the Kamuina Nsapu rebel movement, which emerged after the death of a local tribal chief named Kamuina Nsapu, who was killed by the Congolese army in August 2016.

Armed groups bearing his name have attacked government targets including police and soldiers across the Kasaï region, as well as symbols of the Catholic Church.

Despite loss of power and territory in the recent month, the Kamuina Nsapu, which has been fighting Congo's government for a year has summarily executed dozens of people. According to reports, the violence has claimed more than 3,300 lives and displaced 1.4 million people, during this time.

Tags: congo woman, woman raped, kamuina nsapu rebel movement, public beheading

MOST POPULAR

1

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

2

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

3

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

4

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

5

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham