The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

World, Africa

Somali pirates take crew member hostage before fleeing hijacked Indian cargo ship

REUTERS
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 8:29 am IST

Pirates told Reuters they would keep the crew to use as bargaining chips for the freedom of pirates jailed in India.

The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)

Mogadishu: Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took the 11-member crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said.

The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month, part of a sudden string of attacks by Somali pirates after years without a reported incident.

"We attacked the Indian ship and rescued it but the pirates took away the 11 crew. We rescued two crew and they went with nine crew into the hilly areas between El Hur and Hardheere," Mohamed Hashi Arabey, vice president of Galmudug state, told Reuters.

Galmudug is a federal state within the Horn of Africa country that operates its own security forces. The two crew were in a car that the pirates had to abandon after they were chased, Galmudug's vice president said.

Pirates told Reuters they would keep the crew to use as bargaining chips for the freedom of pirates jailed in India.

"We encouraged our friends to run away with the crew if they are attacked so that they exchange for the release of 117 pirates jailed in India," pirate Saiid said.

"We are ready to reinforce our friends so that Galmudug forces do not rescue the nine crew of the Indian ship."

Somali pirate attacks peaked with 237 in 2012 but then declined steeply after ship owners improved security measures and international naval forces stepped up patrols.

But this month has seen a new rash of attacks, with two ships captured and a third rescued by Indian and Chinese forces after the crew radioed for help and locked themselves in a safe room.

Residents of the Somali coastline say piracy has resumed after local authorities issued permits for foreign fishing vessels to fish in Somali waters. They say the foreign vessels have cut nets belonging to locals and run down small boats.

Tags: somali security forces, somali pirates, crew member hostage
Location: Somalia, Banaadir, Mogadishu

MOST POPULAR

1

LeEco drops its Vizio purchase plans

2

Now, all Central Railway TCs to say, 'Namaste, ticket please'

3

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

4

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

5

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham