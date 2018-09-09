The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

World, Africa

21 dead as overloaded plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

AP
Published : Sep 9, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 5:35 pm IST

The 19-seater commercial Baby air plane had been travelling from South Sudan capital, Juba.

The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition. (Representational Image)
 The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition. (Representational Image)

Juba: A overloaded commercial plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan on Sunday and killed 21 people, a local official said.

The 19-seater commercial Baby air plane had been travelling from the capital, Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, told The Associated Press.

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition, Aguek said.

"There were people everywhere," the minister said of the crash site.

Yirol is in the central part of the civil war-torn East African country.

Tags: plane crash, south sudan, juba
Location: Sudan, Bahr al-Jabal, Juba

MOST POPULAR

1

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

2

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

3

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

4

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

5

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham