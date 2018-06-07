The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

World, Africa

World looks up to India, South Africa for providing leadership: Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 2:46 pm IST

'The world is better place because of us. The world has much to gain from us. The world looks up to us to provide leadership,' Swaraj said.

Swaraj was the keynote speaker at a banquet at the City Hall here marking the 125th anniversary of the day when on June 7, 1893, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a young lawyer then, was thrown off a train compartment reserved for whites only. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Swaraj was the keynote speaker at a banquet at the City Hall here marking the 125th anniversary of the day when on June 7, 1893, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a young lawyer then, was thrown off a train compartment reserved for whites only. (Photo: File | PTI)

Pietermaritzburg: The world looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said as she recalled the role of iconic leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in giving hope to those facing injustice and discrimination.

Swaraj was the keynote speaker at a banquet at the City Hall here marking the 125th anniversary of the day when on June 7, 1893, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a young lawyer then, was thrown off a train compartment reserved for whites only.

“The world is a better place because of us. The world has much to gain from us. The world looks up to us to provide leadership.” she asserted.

She said the two leaders gave hope to the enslaved people of this world, whether under colonialism or apartheid.

“It was in Pietermaritzburg that hope was redefined by two of the greatest leaders of our times. They gave hope to the developing countries, especially India and African nations, by finally freeing them from the yoke of colonialism.

Pietermaritzburg railway station is where a young Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train compartment. The 1893 incident proved to be a turning point in Gandhi’s fight against racial discrimination in South Africa.

“They gave hope to generations to come, by ensuring that our values and principles, which we hold sacred, are forever enshrined in our psyche and in our Constitutions,” Swaraj said.

She quoted Mandela when he officially unveiled a statue of Gandhi here 25 years ago, “In his speech, Mandela said ‘now more than ever is the time when we have to pay heed to the lessons of Mahatma Gandhi’.”

Swaraj lauded the role of Indian-origin South Africans in the struggle for freedom.

“The history of South Africa is full of tales of individuals who gave up their today for a better tomorrow. The story of the people of Indian-origin is a story of undaunted determination and courage, as they made sacrifices in South Africa’s long struggle against colonialism and apartheid,” she said.

Swaraj recalled the support that India provided to South Africa at international forums during its struggle against apartheid.

“India was the first country to sever trade relations with the apartheid government in 1946, and subsequently imposed a complete diplomatic, commercial, cultural and sports embargo on South Africa. The African National Congress maintained a Representative Office in New Delhi from the 1960 onwards. And at the end of apartheid, India immediately re-established relations with South Africa in 1993. Since then there have been a steady consolidation of our close and friendly ties with South Africa, both bilaterally and through BRICS, IBSA and other regional and multilateral form,” she said.

Swaraj also highlighted the participation by South African youth in various programmes run by India.

“Youth are our emissaries for the future. I am happy to learn that in 2017-18, 28 young men and women from South Africa visited India through the Know India Programme. Last year, 48 South African went on the ITEC and ICCR African scholarship programmes to India,” the minister said.

Swaraj said India and South Africa are marching hand-in-hand towards peace, prosperity and development.

Tags: sushma swaraj, mahatma gandhi, nelson mandela, brics
Location: South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Woman cooks crispy fish on car hood in 40 degrees weather

2

The Sri Lankan sojourn: Clean, green and serene

3

Miss America pageant says #byebyebikini, Twitter reacts

4

Did Salman Khan take dig at ‘foe’ Ranbir Kapoor with comments on 'Sanju' trailer?

5

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham