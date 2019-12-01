Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

World, Africa

Namibian President Hage Geingob secures term for the second time

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 12:07 pm IST

Geingob was in a tight race with Panduleni Itula, a member of his own political party, SWAPO, who was running as an independent.

Geingob secured 464,703 votes, while independent candidate Panduleni Itula, who stood second, received 242,657 votes, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said. (Photo: ANI)
 Geingob secured 464,703 votes, while independent candidate Panduleni Itula, who stood second, received 242,657 votes, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said. (Photo: ANI)

Windhoek: Incumbent Namibian President Hage Geingob has won a second term after securing 56.3 pc votes in the recently concluded elections, country's Election Commission said on Saturday.

First elected in 2014 after sweeping 87 pc of the vote, Geingob was in a tight race this time with Panduleni Itula, a member of his own political party South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), who was running as an independent.

Geingob secured 464,703 votes, while independent candidate Panduleni Itula, who stood second, received 242,657 votes, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Geingob has been re-elected despite a recession and a corruption scandal that has fuelled popular discontent.

Geingob on Saturday took to social media to thank Namibians for returning him to the office and promised to serve the nation "with more passion and utmost dedication" with an aim to "bring tangible improvements" to the lives of the citizens.

"I wish to thank Namibians for re-electing me as their President. I am humbled and commit to serve the Namibian nation with more passion and utmost dedication, to bring tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens. I have heard you," Geingob wrote in a Facebook post following his win.

Tags: hage geingob, swapo, panduleni itula
Location: Namibia, Khomas, Windhoek

Latest From World

Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a brief election lull and demanding the government make concessions a week after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory. (Photo: AP)

'This is not over': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. (Photo: File)

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly London knife attack

'India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community,' Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying. (Photo: ANI)

'Kartarpur corridor General Bajwa's brainchild': Pak railway minister

Nine years before Usman Khan killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge, he was overheard by British security services discussing how to use an al Qaeda manual he had memorised to build a pipe bomb. (Photo: File)

London Bridge terrorist planned to carry out attacks in Kashmir: UK Judge

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham