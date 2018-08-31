The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Apple set to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

REUTERS
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 7:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 9:52 am IST

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models.

Apple’s event invitation made heavy use of the colour gold, fuelling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-coloured successor to the iPhone X.
 Apple’s event invitation made heavy use of the colour gold, fuelling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-coloured successor to the iPhone X.

Apple said on Thursday it will host an event on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Cupertino, California, campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. Analysts also expect Apple to release an iPhone with an edge-to-edge display similar to the iPhone X but using less-costly LCD screen technology.

Apple’s event invitation made heavy use of the colour gold, fuelling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-coloured successor to the iPhone X, which was made available only in silver and grey last year.

Documents filed at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unsealed earlier this year showed Apple had sought approval for a gold version of its iPhone X, but it never released the colour.

A few hours after Apple’s announcement, 9to5Mac, a technology news website, posted photographs of two gold iPhone models stacked on top of each other, with a larger-screened model on the bottom. Both models resemble the current iPhone X.

The site said the new flagship model will be called the iPhone XS and that Apple also plans to release a new version of the Apple Watch with a larger display by reducing the edges around it.

9to5Mac told Reuters the photographs were not mockups and represented Apple’s actual planned products but declined to say how it had obtained them. Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the authenticity of the photos.

Apple shares were up 2.2 per cent at an all-time high of $227.97.

Apple has for years released its new phone models in the second week of September and often updates other product lines such as the Apple Watch at the event. The company has already given base-model iPads and some MacBook laptops an update this year.

Apple typically starts selling new iPhones a few weeks after launching them, in time for the holiday shopping season. The iPhone X, priced at $999 and up, has helped Apple beat Wall Street sales expectations.

Investor Warren Buffett, speaking on Thursday to CNBC, said the iPhone is “enormously underpriced” even when it costs $1,000, given how indispensable it has become for so many people.

(Source)

Tags: apple, iphone xs, event, invite

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham