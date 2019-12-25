Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 01:43 PM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Samsung's next foldable phone to feature glass display: Report

ANI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 10:52 am IST

Tipster Ice Universe has hinted that the upcoming fold handset could have an ultra-thin glass cover for a more wrinkle-free experience.

The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'.
 The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'.

Samsung's first foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, did not have a smooth start.
However, the company is speculated to bring more foldable devices in the coming year, with one version featuring a bendable glass display.

Tipster Ice Universe said that Samsung has built an ultra-thin glass cover for its upcoming foldable phone which would result in a flatter and less wrinkled screen, Engadget notes.

The rumour falls in line with Samsung's recent trademark for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass'. It remains to be seen if the glass cover would actually help make the purported Galaxy Fold 2 less wrinkly and more durable.

Tags: foldable phone, samsung

Latest From Technology

The two games have been exclusively launched on the social media giant's gaming platform, and atleast one is available worldwide. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Two new Pokemon titles launched exclusively on Facebook Gaming

Technological innovations have changed the world, and card games are no exception. (Representational Image)

Influence of technology on card games

Equipped with power-packed features for greater optimization, the update promises to make the device even more convenient and engaging for users. (photo: Representational)

Infinix HOT 8 to get more up-to-date with Google and XOS v5.5 update

ByteDance has been seeking to ringfence TikTok, popular with teenagers in the United States, from much of its Chinese operations (Photo: AP)

ByteDance has no sale plans for TikTok, media report untrue - internal note

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham