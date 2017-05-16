Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

The revamped version of the phone was officially announced at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) held at Barcelona in late February.

It will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.

The iconic Nokia 3310 is arriving in India in another two days that too at a “recommended best buy price” of Rs 3310, confirmed HMD Global, a Finish firm who now owns the rights to market Nokia brand, in a statement.

The phone will hit the Indian shelves from Thursday, May 18 in top stores across the country.

To recall, the new 3310 qualifies as a “feature phone”. Unlike the smartphone which is capable of providing 3G/4G connectivity, Nokia 3310 relies on 2.5G connectivity and runs on S30+ operating system, which allows web browsing in its 2.4-inch display screen.

The new Nokia 3310 sports a 2MP rear camera and offers a MicrosSD card support of up to 32GB. In terms of connectivity, the feature phone has a micro USB, 3.5mm AV connector and supports 3.0 Bluetooth.

The phone also comes preinstalled with a new the modern version of the classic “Snake” game.

HMD claims the coloured-screen phone has month long stand-by and can deliver 22 hours of talk-time, ten times more than the original.

"Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It's got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you're after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won't let you down," said Ajey Mehta, VP (India), HMD Global.