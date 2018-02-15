Smartphones attract attention during dates: Research

Match.com’s latest research journal states that smartphones play an important role in deciding the fate of a date.

It’s the season of love and if you are in your youth, then chances are that you are seeing someone. You must have planned what to express in front of your partner and how to behave when the exact moment comes. However, you might suddenly find the whole setup going towards a negative direction and before you start analysing what’s wrong, there’s nothing left to scavenge. If you are still wondering what this issue can be, redirect your attention to what you’re carrying in your pocket, i.e. your smartphone.

A recent research study by Match.com has come to the conclusion that people with iPhones are 21 times more likely to judge their partners with Android smartphones negatively. As for those with Android phones, the figure is comparatively low at 15 times in judging those with iPhones. If this was enough to fuel the ‘iPhone-vs-Android’ debate, then hold on — there’s more.

The research also points that having smartphones placed on the table during the date also attracts severe judgements. How severe you ask? Around 58 per cent of people believe that keeping their smartphones with their face upwards on the table isn’t the right thing to do. About 75 per cent people expect their partners to not receive calls on their phones during the date. That’s a remarkable lot of expectations for a first date.

However, we have reserved the most surprising fact for the last — around 92 per cent of women are likely to judge their date partners if they possess an older phone than them. So next time, when you are swiping on Tinder, do make sure what smartphone is your partner having — you might have to invest in a new smartphone to get the girl/boy of your dreams.

Do keep in mind that partners also tend to judge on very small parameters such as touch sounds for the display (especially the keyboard and keypad). However, the survey was done with approximately 5,000 American citizens, who are culturally pretty different than Indians. Nonetheless, with the western culture slowly seeping into our veins, it’s high time that lovebirds of the Indian soil should start minding manners while going out with their love interests for the first time.

With inputs from Android Authority

(Also published on Deccan Chronicle)