The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

House Republicans wants answers from Apple for slowing older iPhones

AP / REUTERS
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 11:53 am IST

This comes after the US Senator John Thune, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, sent a similar letter to Apple last week.

Apple said it will cut the price of a replacement for an out-of-warranty battery to $29 from $79 for an iPhone 6 or later.(credit: Pixabay)
 Apple said it will cut the price of a replacement for an out-of-warranty battery to $29 from $79 for an iPhone 6 or later.(credit: Pixabay)

Four US House Republicans, including the chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, wrote Apple Inc chief executive Tim Cook asking him to answer questions about its disclosure that it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries.

The California-based company apologized over the issue on December 28th, cut battery replacement costs and said it will change its software to show users whether their phone battery is good. The letter also said they were concerned about reports that an iPhone battery overheated and began to emit smoke in Switzerland.

According to Reuters report, an overheated iPhone battery injured a repairman in an Apple store in Zurich and prompted the evacuation of around 50 people from the shop due to smoke, Swiss police said.

Apple addressed the concerns about the quality and durability of its products at a time when it is charging $999 for its newest flagship model, the iPhone X. “We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down, ”it said last month. “We apologize.”

US Senator John Thune, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, sent a similar letter to Apple last week.

Tags: apple, senator, republicans, lawsuit

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook might launch its first home video chat service – Portal

2

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

3

Only 12 per cent of employees are fully aware of their organisation’s IT security policies

4

Odisha man carves mountains single-handedly to send children to school

5

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham