The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Apple’s latest and greatest flagships at extremely exorbitant prices.

The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.
 The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.

Apple on September 12 announced the follow-up to the 2017 flagship iPhone X with the newest iPhone XS, XS Max and the ‘budget’ iPhone XR. For those of you who have been hoping that the prices of the phones would pale in comparison to last year’s models, there is some disheartening news for you. The prices here in India could probably be well out of your reach.

Apple’s new iPhones will start sales in India from September 28 onwards, with a pre-order date of September 21 onwards.

iPhone XS prices

Apple’s cheapest flagship, the iPhone XR will be available starting Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant, going all the way up to Rs 81,900 for the 128GB and Rs 91,900 for the 256GB variant. The prices are extremely high and the cheapest variant of the new iPhone is just Rs 8,000 shy of the Rs 1 lakh mark, makes it out of reach for even the common man.

On the other hand, the iPhone X presently retails in India for Rs 96,800 for the 256GB version and its successor, the iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model, thereby just in touching distance of the Rs 1 lakh mark. The 256GB version on the other hand is priced at Rs 1,14,900 while the highest capacity 512GB version will be ridiculously priced at a Rs 1,24,900.

The newest entry in the segment is the iPhone XS Max, and it will start at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB version in India. The 256GB version will be priced at Rs 1,24,900, while the 512GB version is priced at a staggering Rs 1,44,900.

Do let us know your thoughts on the prices of Apple's latest products in the comments below.

(Source)

Tags: iphone xs, iphone xs max, iphone xr

MOST POPULAR

1

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

2

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

3

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

4

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

5

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham