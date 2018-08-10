The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain
 
Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Apple's TouchID will use many in-display cameras

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 8:28 pm IST

the company will be placing multiple cameras under the display of its devices for executing the 3D fingerprint scan.

The system will consist of dielectric layer under the display below which will sit multiple image sensors.
 The system will consist of dielectric layer under the display below which will sit multiple image sensors.

When it comes to innovations, Apple is mostly at the forefront with its creative and efficient approach in terms of technology. This time, the company will be placing multiple cameras under the display of its devices for executing the 3D fingerprint scan.

The first report about this came in October 2017 which revealed that Apple will be pushing its fingerprint scanning mechanism under the display and the company had also filed a patent for it. It was known that the iPhone-maker will utilise ultrasonic biometric sensing technology for accomplishing their requirement.

Perhaps, the development of the system has advanced to a considerable extent and now, according to a patent application published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, the Cupertino-based manufacturer will be using an array of cameras within the display for capturing the fingerprint as TouchID.

Apple patent(Source: PatentlyApple)

Digging deeper into the matter, our source explains this new mechanism in brief. The system will consist of dielectric layer under the display below which will sit multiple image sensors (pin hole cameras). The second major unit will be a single light source which will strike a light on the user's finger. The reflected image will be captured by the image sensors which will pass on the sensed picture data to the controllers for the accumulation of data. The data will be saved in the form of fingerprint ridge 3D data.

The current face ID feature from Apple is available only on the flagship iPhone X. However, the company is expected to infuse this technology in other high-end devices in the coming days. Patent of this new TouchID technology signals towards possible options of security we might get in different iPhone models.

Tags: apple, touchid, finderprint scan

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

2

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

3

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

4

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

5

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham