You have been charging phone the wrong way all these years

Published : Apr 8, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Battery University says the phone needs to be charged in short bursts and that too frequently.

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.

This might come as a shock, but most of you have been charging the phones and tablets the wrong way.

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep. Well don't worry, the overnight charging wouldn't do that to your phone, but it is also not recommended, according to the findings of Cadax, a company that offers devices that test smartphone and other batteries.

According to Battery University, which the company runs for free, the phone needs to charge in short bursts and that too frequently, if you want a good overall battery life. It doesn't matter if you only charge up 10 per cent or 20 per cent as according to Battery University: "Partial charges cause no harm."

Also, if you want to lessen the wear and tear to your battery, do not hit the red zone, which is 15 per cent in most of the phones. Try to keep the device between 65 per cent and 75 per cent — "the sweet spot", according to the website.

Many of you might be thinking that "hey, I don't have a desk job. I won't be around a wall socket all the time." Well in that case, lay your hands on a power bank. The experts have also recommended that never ever, never ever, never ever charge your battery fully. Try to keep it around 95 and you are good to go.

Why do you ask?

Well, that's because today's modern lithium-ion batteries do "not need to be fully charged, nor is it desirable to do so. The website states: "In fact, it is better not to fully charge because a high voltage stresses the battery". And now, the last point, which may confuse you.

"You don't need to remove the charger when it's full'

What? 'I just read something on the contrary.' Well, yes you are right. But, if it happens that you have left your phone on charging and it has hit the cent per cent mark, then the charger, according to the website, will automatically turn off.

Still, it is recommended that you avoid leaving your phone on overnight charging, hitting the 100 per cent mark and inculcate the habit of juicing up the device frequently and in small doses.

