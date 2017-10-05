The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Google launches Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL; price, specifications and more

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 10:02 am IST

The smartphones run the purest form of Android 8.0 Oreo and shares the same hardware as its bigger sibling, except for the screen size.

Google has announced the launch of its flagship smartphones— Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at an event in San Francisco. The new smartphones will go up against the likes of the recently launched Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, in addition to other Android flagships such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and the OnePlus 5.

The Pixel 2—the smaller one of the two new flagships—comes with all the specifications one would expect on a premium device. It runs the purest form of Android 8.0 Oreo and shares the same hardware as its bigger sibling, except for the screen size.

The smaller Pixel 2 flaunts a 5-inch Cinematic full-HD display with a 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, while the Pixewl 2 XL sports a 6-inch P-OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and 1440 x 2880 pixel resolution. Both smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and will come in two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB. The company is also offering unlimited cloud storage for pictures and videos to the users.

The Pixel 2 draws power from a 2700mAh battery while the Pixel 2 XL will be fuelled by a 3520mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. Both smartphones are sans the 3.5mm audio jack, following the latest trend set by Apple iPhone 7.

Optics wise, both smartphones boast a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 with autofocus and laser + dual pixel phase detection, OIS as well as EIS. The camera is capable of taking videos at 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps and 4K @ 30fps. For selfies, the company has crammed in an 8MP front shooter with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus.

Google is touting the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL's camera as one of the best camera seen on any smartphone. The company claims that the rear camera scored an unprecedented DxO Score of 98. This means the camera will be able to take immaculate pictures regardless of the lighting conditions.

Another improvement here is the capability to use Google’s AR platform, ARCore. The company has added AR Stickers to the phone’s camera allowing them to superimpose digital graphics into pictures and videos.

The devices will hit the sub-continent shores shortly after the global launch. The Pixel 2 will be selling at a price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB will hold a price tag of Rs 70,000. The Pixel 2 XL on the other hand will be selling at Rs 73,000 and Rs 82,000 for the 64GB and 128GB respectively.

Indian consumers can pre-order the smartphones starting October 26. The Pixel 2 will go on sale on November 1, while the Pixel 2 XL will be available starting November 15. Flipkart will be the exclusive retailer for the online sales, while the device will be available in more then 1,000 brick and mortar stores.

