Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Apple to trim iPhone production by 10 per cent by 2017

REUTERS
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 9:26 am IST

The company had slashed output by 30 per cent in January-March this year due to accumulated inventory, the paper said.

Apple's shares were down 0.84 per cent in midday trading, in line with the Nasdaq stock index.
 Apple's shares were down 0.84 per cent in midday trading, in line with the Nasdaq stock index.

Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2017, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

The company had slashed output by 30 per cent in January-March this year due to accumulated inventory, the paper said. Apple's shares were down 0.84 per cent in midday trading, in line with the Nasdaq stock index. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Tags: apple, iphone, production, shares

MOST POPULAR

1

British-Indian professor knighted for new DNA sequencing technology

2

Woman becomes first Indian to drive to coldest place

3

Telling fortunes by reading butts is a thing

4

New penis implant can cause erection from heat

5

World's highest bridge opens in China

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham