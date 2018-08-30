The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Paytm Mall seeks to strengthen partnerships in fight with Flipkart, Amazon

REUTERS
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 7:26 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 9:33 am IST

Patym Mall, owned by Paytm E-Commerce, is currently the third biggest player in India’s rapidly-growing online retail space.

Paytm Mall is also open to buying a stake in another retailer or selling a stake in Paytm Mall if a “strategic alignment” was needed.
 Paytm Mall is also open to buying a stake in another retailer or selling a stake in Paytm Mall if a “strategic alignment” was needed.

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce venture backed by China’s Alibaba Group, is looking to deepen ties with regional retailers as well as partner with top online grocer BigBasket to compete with Walmart-controlled Flipkart and Amazon’s local unit, a company executive said.

Patym Mall, owned by Paytm E-Commerce, is currently the third biggest player in India’s rapidly-growing online retail space. The company already has a revenue-sharing partnership with Future Retail, which owns hypermarket stores like Big Bazaar and fashion shops.

It is now set to forge a partnership with BigBasket, also backed by Alibaba, Amit Sinha, the chief operating officer of the online marketplace, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

“We are in the process of integrating BigBasket on our app, Sinha said. “When we talk about partnerships there will be brand partnerships, there will be retail partnerships - and not only with pan-India retail chains like Big Bazaar but also with regional, local city-based brands,” Sinha said.

Paytm Mall is also open to buying a stake in another retailer or selling a stake in Paytm Mall if a “strategic alignment” was needed, he said but declined to comment on media reports that said the company was looking to buy a minority stake in Future Retail.

The firm considers itself as a strong contender in India’s e-commerce sector, which is tipped to grow to USD 200 billion in a decade and has attracted global investors such as China’s Alibaba and Tencent, US hedge fund Tiger Global and Japan’s SoftBank.

“At least there are three players who are definitely, very clearly there (in the long run) - Amazon, Flipkart and us,” Sinha said.

Alibaba is unlikely to use Paytm Mall to enter India by themselves and run the company, Sinha said.

“The approach from their side has always been that you know the business, you run it. We come in as strategic investors.”

Paytm E-Commerce, which has raised about $650 million and is valued at roughly USD 2 billion, is not actively looking for new money.

“When you have rich parents then money is not a problem, and money is not an answer to problems,” Sinha said.

Alibaba Group is Paytm E-Commerce’s biggest investor. SoftBank, Saif Partners and Paytm founder and chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma are other investors.

(Source)

Tags: paytm, paytm mall

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham