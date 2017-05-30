The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

New analysis suggests Chinese link in WannaCry cyber attack

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 30, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 11:26 am IST

The WannaCry cyber-attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries, including India.

The FBI, Europol and the UK’s National Crime Agency are still investigating who was responsible for the ransomware attack.
 The FBI, Europol and the UK’s National Crime Agency are still investigating who was responsible for the ransomware attack.

A new analysis by Security Company Flashpoint suggests Chinese-speaking criminals may have been behind the WannaCry ransomware cyber attack that infected over 300,000 computers worldwide.

In a recent analysis, Flashpoint discovered links to someone who was “native or at least fluent” in Chinese after scrutinising the ransom note.  The ransom notice appeared to be displayed in 28 languages, “but only three, the English and the Chinese version (Simplified and Traditional), are likely to have been written by humans”, while “nearly all of the ransom notes were machine translated using Google Translate.”

However, Flashpoint noted the English version of the ransom notice was used by the hacker as a source text for machine translation into other languages. It struck them when an English text in the notice used some unusual phrases such as: “But you have not so enough time”, which appeared to be written by someone with a strong command over English but by a non-native or perhaps poorly educated person for making grammatical error in the note.

The WannaCry cyber-attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries, including India, affecting government, healthcare, and businesses, taking advantage of a vulnerability of the Microsoft’s operating system Windows discovered by the National Security Agency and then stolen by a group of hackers calling themselves “Shadow Brokers”.

The FBI, Europol and the UK’s National Crime Agency are still investigating who was responsible for the ransomware attack.

Security Company Symantec had cautiously linked hands of North Korean criminals in the cyber-attack. It was believed that the Lazarous Group, who were behind the devastating hack on Sony Pictures in 2014, and on a Bangaldeshi Bank in 2016, worked out of China, but on behalf of the North Koreans.

However, Flashpoint researchers in their analysis noted the Korean-language ransom note to be poorly translated version of the English text.

“A number of unique characteristics in the note indicate it was written by a fluent Chinese speaker. A typo in the note, “帮组” (bang zu) instead of “帮助” (bang zhu) meaning “help,” strongly indicates the note was written using a Chinese-language input system rather than being translated from a different version,” Flashpoint wrote in a blogpost.

“One term, “礼拜” for “week,” is more common in South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore; although it is occasionally used in other regions of the country. The other “杀毒软件” for “anti-virus” is more common in the Chinese mainland.

“Perhaps most compelling, the Chinese note contains substantial content not present in any other version of the note, is lengthier, and differs slightly in format,” they added.

Tags: ransomware, cyber attack, cyber security, wannacry

MOST POPULAR

1

This throwback picture of SRK, Karan Johar and Farah Khan is really aww-dorable!

2

Female zookeeper in UK dies in freak accident after tiger enters enclosure

3

Tiger Woods sorry for DUI arrest, blames medication

4

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

5

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham