AI system helps soldiers in combat learn faster

Published : Apr 29, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Apr 29, 2018

 Developing technology for the next generation combat vehicle is one of the six Army Modernisation Priorities the laboratory is pursuing.

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have developed an artificial intelligence system that can help soldiers learn 13 times faster than conventional methods.

It's possible to help Soldiers decipher hints of information faster and more quickly deploy solutions, such as recognising threats like a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, or potential danger zones from aerial warzone images, researchers said.

The researchers from US Army Research Laboratory (ARL), relied on low-cost, lightweight hardware and implemented collaborative filtering, a well-known machine learning technique on a state-of-the-art, low-power Field Programmable Gate Array platform to achieve a 13.3 times speedup of training compared to a state-of-the-art optimised multi-core system and 12.7 times speedup for optimised GPU systems.

The new technique consumed far less power too. Consumption charted 13.8W, compared to 130W for the multi-core and 235W for GPU platforms, making this a potentially useful component of adaptive, lightweight tactical computing systems.

Rajgopal Kannan, an ARL researcher, said this technique could eventually become part of a suite of tools embedded on the next generation combat vehicle, offering cognitive services and devices for warfighters in distributed coalition environments.

Developing technology for the next generation combat vehicle is one of the six Army Modernisation Priorities the laboratory is pursuing.

