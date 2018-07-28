The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Governmant panel proposes 'India only' policy for critical personal data

REUTERS
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 7:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 8:14 am IST

The recommendation comes at a time when data breaches are becoming common globally.

The panel recommendations were keenly awaited by US trade groups and global technology companies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The panel recommendations were keenly awaited by US trade groups and global technology companies. (Photo: Pixabay)

All critical personal data on people in India should be processed within the country, a government panel said on Friday.

The recommendation comes at a time when data breaches are becoming common globally and there is heightened scrutiny by governments on how companies handle user data.

The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna, also presented a draft bill that will go before parliament designed to enhance data protection. The legislation could affect how global companies store data in India.

The panel said “personal data determined to be critical” will be subject to the requirement of being processed “only in India”, according to its 213-page report released on Friday.

“The central government should determine categories of sensitive personal data which are critical to the nation,” the panel said, adding that there will be a prohibition against cross-border transfer of such data.

The panel recommendations were keenly awaited by US trade groups and global technology companies, who fear any stringent data localisation directive by the government could alter their business models and raise costs.

Nehaa Chaudhari, a technology policy expert at Indian law firm TRA, said the recommendation was strong as it showed the government wanted to see some kind of data localized.

“They seem to be conscious of the threat of data breaches,” Chaudhari said. “The devil here is the detail, we will need to know what is critical personal data.”

US trade groups, representing companies such as Visa, Mastercard and American Express, have been protesting against an Indian central bank directive which said in April that all payments data should be stored locally within six months.

Asked about how financial data should be stored, Srikrishna said at a press briefing that the Reserve Bank had “jumped the gun”, adding that a new data protection law will “override” all other notifications and regulations on data storage.

The government panel also recommended setting up a “data protection authority”, an agency which would look at enforcement and implementation of the new data protection law.

India has in recent months become increasingly conscious of the risk of data breaches.

The government on Thursday said it had asked its federal police to probe misuse of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy which was earlier this year accused of improperly using data of 87 million Facebook users.

“It is suspected that Cambridge Analytica may have been involved in illegally obtaining data of Indians which could be misused,” the IT minister said.

(Source)

Tags: india, data breach

MOST POPULAR

1

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

2

Twitter warning: Fake account purge to keep erasing users

3

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

4

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

5

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham