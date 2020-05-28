Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

Aussie papers go digital, downsize as COVID, unpaid content aggregation by Google, Facebook take toll

Ad revenue has declined making print operations unsustainable while Big Tech makes money on newspaper content without paying the publishers.

Many News Corp. print mastheads were challenged and the double impact of the coronavirus lockdown plus tech platforms such as Google and Facebook not remunerating local publishers for content made the mastheads unsustainable, News Corp. Australasia executive chairman Miller said.
Canberra: Australia’s largest newspaper publisher, News Corp., announced on Thursday that most of its suburban and regional mastheads across the country will become digital-only next month due to the pandemic.

News Corp. Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller described the shift that will take effect on June 29 as significant and said jobs will be lost. He did not say how many.

“COVID-19 has impacted the sustainability of community and regional publishing. Despite the audiences of News Corp.’s digital mastheads growing more than 60% as Australians turned to trusted media sources during the peak of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns, the decline of print advertising spending which contributes the majority of our revenues, has accelerated,” Miller said in a statement.

Many News Corp. print mastheads were challenged and the double impact of the coronavirus lockdown plus tech platforms such as Google and Facebook not remunerating local publishers for content made the mastheads unsustainable, Miller said.

These initiatives are significant. They will involve fundamental changes to how we operate our business but they are necessary,  Miller said.

Some mastheads, or newspaper titles, would disappear, but their news would be published in regional sections of other mastheads, he said.

News Corp. suspended printing operations for 60 local papers in Australia in early April as advertising revenue vanished due to the pandemic.

The government has announced that Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the trade watchdog, will release in July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.

