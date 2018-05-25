The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:38 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Facebook launches searchable archive of US political ads

REUTERS
Published : May 25, 2018, 7:50 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 7:57 am IST

Facebook on the eve of US congressional hearings pledged that it will increase transparency about its role in political advertising.

The archive tool will be rolled out to other countries in coming months, Facebook said.
 The archive tool will be rolled out to other countries in coming months, Facebook said.

Facebook Inc on Thursday launched an archive of US political ads that appear on the world’s largest social network, showing who paid for them and other details, after an outcry over Russians’ alleged purchase of such ads during the 2016 elections. The archive tool will be rolled out to other countries in coming months, it added.

Facebook, which has 2.2 billion monthly active users, pledged seven months ago to create a cache, saying on the eve of US congressional hearings that it wanted to increase transparency about its role in political advertising.

Digital services such as Facebook, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google and YouTube have upended how political campaigns reach voters in many countries because of their power at targeting ads at narrow audiences and their low cost compared to television ads.

ADVERTISING

Beginning on Thursday, all US ads about elections or political issues on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, must be labelled with the payer, Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of ad product management, said in a post on a company blog. The archive begins with ads that ran in May.

Clicking on the label will take people to a searchable archive with information such as the campaign budget, how many people saw it and the demographics of those people such as age, location and gender, Leathern said.

“We believe that increased transparency will lead to increased accountability and responsibility with time — not just for Facebook but advertisers as well,” Leathern said. Google and Twitter have said that they plan to build similar searchable databases.

Facebook’s archive is a “big step” in the right direction, tweeted Democratic Senator Mark Warner, a co-sponsor of legislation to require internet companies to publish political ad data. However, legislation is needed to avoid a “patchwork of disclosure across social media,” he added.

A Russian propaganda arm tried to tamper in the 2016 US elections by posting and buying ads on Facebook, according to the company and US intelligence agencies. Moscow has denied involvement.

In February, the office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with participating in a criminal and espionage conspiracy.

The United States is entering a heated political season ahead of November 6 elections that will test the strength of President Donald Trump. Voters will choose all 435 members of the House of Representatives and one-third of the 100-member Senate.

Tags: facebook, social media, twitter, google

MOST POPULAR

1

Flavours of Hyderabad

2

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

3

Pune-based tea sellers attracting people with unique 'tandoori chai'

4

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

5

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham