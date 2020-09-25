Thursday, Sep 24, 2020 | Last Update : 10:43 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news
Technology, In Other news

Russian bank Sberbank enters tech space in major move to rival Google, Facebook, Amazon

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2020, 9:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2020, 9:50 pm IST

The bank-turned-tech-firm is set to launch a host of digital products and services first in Russia and later abroad, including India.

Sberbank’s offerings include SmartMarket platform, on the lines of Apple’s AppStore and Google Play; virtual assistant Salute; TV streaming device SberBox; and SberPortal, Russia’s first multimedia smart display device that will go on sale in late 2020, and SberPrime subscriptions for films, TV series and songs in addition to grocery delivery service, like Amazon. (Wikimedia Commons - Владислав Фальшивомонетчик)
 Sberbank’s offerings include SmartMarket platform, on the lines of Apple’s AppStore and Google Play; virtual assistant Salute; TV streaming device SberBox; and SberPortal, Russia’s first multimedia smart display device that will go on sale in late 2020, and SberPrime subscriptions for films, TV series and songs in addition to grocery delivery service, like Amazon. (Wikimedia Commons - Владислав Фальшивомонетчик)

New Delhi/ Moscow: Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank on Thursday announced a major makeover to transform itself into a technology giant with the launch of a host of products and services in the digital space which will be first rolled out in its home market and taken abroad later, including to India.

However, the expansion would depend on the success of the new offerings in Russia and on regulatory and other compliance requirements in foreign countries.

 

The new offerings announced by Sberbank include SmartMarket platform, which will be available for external partners for creating apps on the lines of Apple’s AppStore and Google Play; virtual assistant Salute; TV streaming device SberBox; and SberPortal, Russia’s first multimedia smart display device that will go on sale in late 2020.

It also launched SberPrime that will offer subscriptions for films, TV series and songs in addition to grocery delivery service. Similar services are offered in various countries by global tech giant Amazon.

The 179-year-old bank, which commands a market valuation of USD 67 billion and is majority-owned by the Russian government, is present in 17 other countries, including in India through branches, subsidiary banks and representative offices.

 

It has nearly 30 lakh customers outside Russia and its stated business goal is to make “Sberbank one of the best finance and technology companies in the world”. Its customer base in Russia is almost 10 crore.

Sber’s financial services for individuals will now be united under the SberBank brand, while it will work with small businesses and self-employed under the SberBusiness brand.

Professional solutions for corporations and the public sector have been united under the SberPro brand, while the SberInvestments brand would include all retail investment products.

The main brand of the group would change to ‘Sber’ which it said reflects “a whole universe of services for human life and businesses, which helps us accomplish our mission”.

 

“Only yesterday Sber was just a bank, while today we are becoming an assistant helping people deal with their vital tasks, every day. And that is why our widely known motto ‘Sber. Always there for you!’ is relevant more than ever,” it said announcing the new brand.

Underlining the need for the transformation, Sberbank said, “To stay close and useful, we need to do more than just respond to people’s current needs. We want to go where new needs arise. So that something that is not obvious today could become a daily habit tomorrow. And that is why we are entering new industries.”

Tags: google, facebook, amazon, digital services, sberbank, digital products

Latest From Technology

The app relies on software developed by US technology giants Apple and Google, and in a bid to assuage privacy concerns, holds all the data generated on people’s phones and allows the information to be deleted easily. (Photo | AFP)

Britain's delayed virus app launched in England and Wales, after switching to Google-Apple API

The anticipated lawsuit against Google by the Justice Department could be the government’s biggest legal offensive to protect competition since the ground-breaking case against Microsoft almost 20 years ago.

Antitrust case against Google gets ready as Trump administration seeks support for it from states

County governments in the Seattle, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Nashville areas have used the Tyler Technologies software Socrata to share election data in the past, although it was not immediately clear whether they still do or how central the platform is to their election operations. (Photo | Flickr - Lewis Ogden)

Cyber criminals hack tech company whose software is used by US state and local governments

A “YouChoose 2020” interactive voting special will also walk people through the voting process using “memes” such as a tutorial comparing voting to following a recipe and an auto repair video that breaks down the “nuts and bolts” of voting. (Photo | AFP)

YouTube adds information panels to videos to give voters reliable info ahead of US election

