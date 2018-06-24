The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 24, 2018

Technology

Google Chrome will automatically download articles

ANI
Published : Jun 24, 2018
Updated : Jun 24, 2018, 9:16 am IST

The feature will be rolling out to over 100 countries including India, Nigeria and Brazil.

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.
 Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.

If you don't have seamless internet connectivity, Google Chrome will ensure you still get your daily dose of news. Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.

The catch here is that the feature downloads articles based on the most popular content in your location, or your browsing history for stories which may interest you. The feature will be rolling out to over 100 countries including India, Nigeria and Brazil.

Besides, the tech giant recently announced the rollout of an offline mode for Chrome on Android.

"Today, we're introducing another way for Chrome on Android users in India, along with more than 100 countries including Nigeria, Indonesia, and Brazil, to surf the web with Chrome on Android devices - even without a constant internet connection. When you're connected to free, unmetered WiFi, Chrome will automatically download relevant articles, based on what content is most popular in your location," Amanda Boss, Product Manager, Offline Chrome for Android, wrote in a blog post.

The company further noted that users who are signed into Chrome can also access relevant articles, based on browsing history. This downloaded content is then available at any point in time, sans internet connection. The new feature will be available to users by updating to the latest version of Chrome on Android in Google Play.

Tags: chrome, google

