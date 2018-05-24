The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Technology

Facebook streamlines its two-factor set up to enhance user account security

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 24, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 4:11 pm IST

As security is the prime aspect of the social network, the company has beefed up its security measures to make users account more secure.

In this file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Facebook has streamlined its existing security system. As security is the prime aspect of the social network, the company has beefed up its security measures to make its users account more secure. The social media giant, in a recent blog post, mentioned the latest enhancements to its two-factor authentication security system to make it more convenient for its users to set up.

The blog states that the company has now made it easier than ever to enable two-factor authentication with a streamlined setup flow that guides you through the process. Facebook has also expanded the ways in which users can secure their account with a second factor by ensuring that even users without a phone number can enable two-factor authentication.

Up till now, Facebook required you to submit your phone number to receive a six-digit code via text message. From now, when you sign up for two-factor authentication, you will be greeted through the process explaining how it works and offer you the option of a text message or an authentication app such as Google Authenticator or Duo Mobile to generate login codes.

The company has explained that why a user should use two-factor authentication — "two-factor authentication is an industry best practice for providing additional account security. We continue to encourage enabling two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection to their Facebook account."

