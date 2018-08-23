The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018

Technology

Facebook suspends hundreds of apps over data concerns

AFP
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 12:08 pm IST

Facebook said it has investigated to determine whether people's personal information was being improperly shared.

Applications were suspended
 Applications were suspended "due to concerns around the developers who built them or how the information people chose to share with the app may have been used," vice president of product partnerships Ime Archibong said in a blog post. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Facebook said it has suspended more than 400 of thousands of applications it has investigated to determine whether people's personal information was being improperly shared.

Applications were suspended "due to concerns around the developers who built them or how the information people chose to share with the app may have been used," vice president of product partnerships Ime Archibong said in a blog post.

Apps put on hold at the social network were being scrutinized more closely, according to Archibong. The app unit launched in March by Facebook stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.

Facebook admitted that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by Cambridge Analytica, which was working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Archibong said that a myPersonality app was banned by the social network for not agreeing to an audit and "because it's clear that they shared information with researchers as well as companies with only limited protections in place."

Facebook planned to notify the approximately four million members of the social network who shared information with my personality, which was active mostly prior to 2012, according to Archibong. Facebook has modified app data sharing policies since the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"We will continue to investigate apps and make the changes needed to our platform to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect people’s information," Archibong said.

Britain's data regulator said last month that it will fine Facebook half a million pounds for failing to protect user data, as part of its investigation into whether personal information was misused ahead of the Brexit referendum.

The Information Commissioner's Office began investigating the social media giant earlier this year due to the Cambridge Analytica data mishandling. Cambridge Analytica has denied accusations and has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Britain.

Silicon Valley-based Facebook last month acknowledged it faces multiple inquiries from regulators about the Cambridge Analytica user data scandal.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the European Parliament in May and said the social media giant is taking steps to prevent such a breach from happening again. Zuckerberg was grilled about the breach in the US Congress in April.

