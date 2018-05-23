The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Technology, In Other news

Facebook not done enough to prevent misuse: Zuckerberg

REUTERS
Published : May 23, 2018, 8:35 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 9:55 am IST

Meeting the leaders of the European Parliament, Zuckerberg stressed the importance of Europeans to Facebook and said he was sorry.

Facebook has been embroiled in a data scandal after it emerged that the personal data of 87 million users were improperly accessed by a politica consultancy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
 Facebook has been embroiled in a data scandal after it emerged that the personal data of 87 million users were improperly accessed by a politica consultancy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologised to EU lawmakers on Tuesday, saying the company had not done enough to prevent misuse of the social network and that regulation is “important and inevitable”.

Meeting the leaders of the European Parliament, Zuckerberg stressed the importance of Europeans to Facebook and said he was sorry for not doing enough to prevent abuse of the platform.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility. That was a mistake and I am sorry for it,” Zuckerberg said in his opening remarks.

In response to questions about whether Facebook ought to be broken up, Zuckerberg said the question was not whether there should be regulation but what kind of regulation there should be.

“Some sort of regulation is important and inevitable,” he said. He declined to answer when leading lawmakers asked him again as the session concluded whether there was any cross use of data between Facebook and subsidiaries like WhatsApp or on whether he would give the undertaking to let users block targeting adverts.

Facebook has been embroiled in a data scandal after it emerged that the personal data of 87 million users were improperly accessed by a political consultancy.

Tags: zuckerberg, data breach, social media, facebook

