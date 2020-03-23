Monday, Mar 23, 2020 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

AFP
Published : Mar 23, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2020, 4:01 pm IST

The US has shutdown the website coronavirusmedicalkit.com and lawsuits have been filed it

Here is a snapshot of the website's home page which uses what appears to be a screengrab of television coverage on the pandemic and carrying a fraud message to fool gullible people.
 Here is a snapshot of the website's home page which uses what appears to be a screengrab of television coverage on the pandemic and carrying a fraud message to fool gullible people.

Washington: The US Department of Justice announced Sunday it had shut down a website claiming to sell a coronavirus vaccine, in its first act of federal enforcement against fraud in connection with the pandemic.

Lawsuits had been filed against the site coronavirusmedicalkit.com, which claimed to sell vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, when in fact there is no such vaccine, the Justice Department said in a statement.

However, the website is still accessible in India.

According to the US Justice Department, a Texas federal judge on Saturday ordered the site to shut down. Its homepage, however, was still accessible as of Sunday evening.

"Due to the recent outbreak for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the World Health Organization is giving away vaccine kits. Just pay $4.95 for shipping," read a statement on the homepage.

The website claims, “You just need to add water, and the drugs and vaccines are ready to be administered.”

“There are two parts to the kit: one holds pellets containing the chemical machinery that synthesises the end product, and the other holds pellets containing instructions that tell the drug which compound to create. Mix two parts together in a chosen combination, add water, and the treatment is ready,” the website claims about a non-existent vaccine.

It also carries photographs of the supposed medical kit, and ostensible testimonials of users with incongruent text that seems to have been copied from some report about how the coronavirus spreads.

When you click on ‘order now’, the website takes you to ‘Fedex’ form to fill in your contact details, including email address, phone number and your home address for delivery, promising to ship the ‘test kit’ anywhere in the world. It also asks for your credit card information and directs you to make the payment.

It is imperative that the Indian government take immediate steps to remove or block the site.

The US Justice Department did not specify how many people fell victim to the scam, but the investigation is ongoing to identify who is behind the fraud and how much money was stolen.

The intervention by the federal judiciary system is part of ongoing efforts by US authorities to combat the spread of misinformation that has blossomed since the start of the pandemic.

Attorney General Bill Barr last week urged federal prosecutors to make stopping misinformation a priority and called US civilians to report all such abuses to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.

He also warned citizens against a variety of scams including selling fake treatments online, imitating emails from the WHO or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) intended to collect personal data, and asking for donations for imaginary organisations.

More than 33,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus in the US, and 416 have died, according to a tracker managed by Johns Hopkins University.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), banned websites, us justice department, cyber fraud, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus scam

Latest From Technology

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.

Join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your locality by downloading this app

The developers’ services will be offered free by Facebook to government health organisations and UN health agencies.

Facebook helps government, UN health organisations use Messenger effectively in coronavirus response

The IBM Summit at a national laboratory in the US has already been working on a project to create a potential drug for the coronavirus COVID-19

IBM, Amazon, Google in US consortium using 16 supercomputers for coronavirus research

Samsung's overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the GDP of South Korea, which is the 12th largest economy in the world.

Samsung's transformation from ridiculed phone maker to Apple rival captured in new book

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham