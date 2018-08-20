Teen hacks Apple server, fetches 90GB of confidential data

As per the lad's statement, he has dreams of working for Apple someday.

The boy is going through criminal charges after Apple called in the FBI and the case is being handled by Children's Court. (Representational Image)

What best do you think a 16-year-old teen can do? Apart from experiencing the hormonal changes and spending time on social media, there's a lot more teens of the 21st century are doing. And, one of the most astonishing acts now reported is hacking tech giant Apple's system over and over again and getting access to 90GB of private data.

Going by a report of The Age, the techie teen is a school student located in Melbourne, Australia who is not just good with computers but is also an Apple fanboy. Rest of the details about the accused are still unknown as the source says they cannot be uncovered for 'legal reasons.'

The company which itself is known for churning out the most secure smartphones found out that the lad broke into the mainframe of company's secured computer systems. He had been continuing to do so for a year and hacked the engine several times within the period. During this course of time, the 16-year-old managed to get access to 90GB of files consisting details of customer accounts.

All the acquired data was stored on his personal computer in a folder with a rather childish and quirky name 'hacky hack hack.' This was found out by the investigators when they did a raid on his family home and got their hands on the 'computerised tunnels and online bypassing systems' developed by the teen.

The boy is going through criminal charges after Apple called in the FBI and the case is being handled by Children's Court. After executing a search warrant, a prosecutor informed about finding two Apple laptops which bore the serial number matching to those which hacked into the company's system. A software, which allowed the hacking process, was found installed on the teen's laptop through which he got the 'authorised keys.'

As per the lad's statement, he had not been doing this with cruel intentions and has dreams of working for Apple someday, instead. Owing to the case's complexity, the court hearing has been extended until next month.