A Windows 10 PC now on your phone: Huawei makes it possible

Published : Jun 18, 2018, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 7:07 pm IST

The new service allows the users to operate Windows 10 OS on their Huawei mobile phones

Huawei's Cloud PC makes virtual Windows 10 OS experience possible on mobile phones. (Representative image/source: Pixabay)
The Chinese tech firm Huawei has announced the Cloud PC service at CES Asia 2018 which enables smartphone users to access virtual Windows 10, a PC-oriented operating system.

The new service allows the users to operate Windows 10 OS on their Huawei mobile phones which can help one connect their handset to Windows computers thereby displaying contents of mobile on the bigger screen. Moreover, Cloud PC also allows peripherals such as mouse and keyboard to be connected directly to the smartphone via type-C USB to lend the user a profound PC experience.

As of now, the company rolled out the software only for Huawei users residing in China due to the limitation of company's server being operable within the country. However, it has been reported that the company might expand the new services' availability in a few other countries if the response received is favourable.

Only the latest Huawei smartphone users in China will get to use this new functionality as it is available exclusively for Huawei P20, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate RS and Huawei MediaPad M5 tablet. The new Cloud PC software from Huawei can assist those who need to carry out tasks on the phone which are only possible on Windows PC. However, the convenience is expected to come at an expensive price but the exact cost hasn't been revealed yet.

