The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Apple, Qualcomm battle over possible ban on iPhone imports

REUTERS
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 9:53 am IST

The San Diego chipmaker filed a complaint against Apple nearly a year ago.

In previous filings in the ITC case, Apple has argued that Qualcomm’s patents are invalid and that, regardless, the judge should not ban Intel-based iPhones because it would give Qualcomm a monopoly on modems in the United States and drive Intel out of the modem business.
 In previous filings in the ITC case, Apple has argued that Qualcomm’s patents are invalid and that, regardless, the judge should not ban Intel-based iPhones because it would give Qualcomm a monopoly on modems in the United States and drive Intel out of the modem business.

The staff of the US International Trade Commission on Friday recommended that a trade judge find that Apple Inc infringed at least one of Qualcomm Inc’s patents, a move that could lead to blocking the import of some iPhones.

The San Diego chipmaker filed a complaint against Apple nearly a year ago, asking the commission to ban the import of iPhones containing rival chipmaker Intel Corp’s so-called modem chips, which help mobile phones connect to wireless data networks.

At a trial in Washington that started on Friday, the ITC staff said Apple violated one of Qualcomm’s patents around battery-saving technology.

The ITC staff acts as a third party in such trade cases. The staff lawyers’ opinions are not binding, but judges often follow them.

In previous filings in the ITC case, Apple has argued that Qualcomm’s patents are invalid and that, regardless, the judge should not ban Intel-based iPhones because it would give Qualcomm a monopoly on modems in the United States and drive Intel out of the modem business.

“Qualcomm is selectively asserting its patents to target only Apple products containing Intel chipsets — even though its patent infringement allegations would apply equally to Apple products containing Qualcomm chipsets — in an attempt to use the ITC as another mechanism for perpetuating its ill-gotten monopoly position,” Apple wrote.

The ITC case is the first to go to trial out of more than a dozen legal fights between Apple and Qualcomm over patents, licensing practices and contracts between the two. A decision is expected by January.

If the ITC judge decides to ban some iPhone imports, Qualcomm could use that to try to persuade Apple to settle or drop several of the other patent and contract cases, legal experts have said.

Apple has argued that some of Qualcomm’s practices are illegal, and the chipmaker has paid billions of dollars in fines from antitrust regulators in several countries, though it is still appealing some of those rulings.

Qualcomm says its practices are legal and were accepted by customers for many years as the smartphone industry boomed, but it has made some changes to its licensing model of taking a cut of the selling price of a device in a bid to ease tensions with customers and regulators.

Tags: apple, qualcomm, intel, iphone

MOST POPULAR

1

Jada Pinkett 'never' going to divorce Will Smith

2

Get ready for hot new video game titles ahead

3

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

4

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

5

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham