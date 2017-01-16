SC asks Govt to reply to plea on privacy in Facebook, WhatsApp

The Supreme Court is seeking assistance of Atorney General Mukuul Rohatgi in the case.

The court has issued notice to Facebook, WhatsApp and TRAI for framing privacy policy.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses of the government and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on a plea seeking framing of privacy policy to regulate commercial exploitation of private communication through social networking sites like WhatsApp and Facebook.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also issued notice to WhatsApp and Facebook and sought their responses within two weeks.

The bench sought the assistance of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi in hearing the plea, which alleged that the social networking sites compromise the privacy of interpersonal communication of over 150 million people in the country.

Senior advocate Harish Salve alleged that privacy of citizens has been infringed by the social networking sites, which amounted to infringement of Articles 19 (Freedom of Speech and Expression) and 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution. Right to Life includes the Right to Privacy, Salve said.