Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:53 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Warning of cybersecurity risks, Army bans Aarogya Setu Covid app use in operational areas

THE ASIAN AGE | PAWAN BALI
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 8:29 pm IST

Soldiers have also been told not save the ranks of others in their contact lists, and to ensure their phones have antivirus protection

Existing cyber security policies on usage of mobile phones must be adhered to by army personnel while using the Aarogya Setu app, the soldiers were informed. (Photo | PTI)
 Existing cyber security policies on usage of mobile phones must be adhered to by army personnel while using the Aarogya Setu app, the soldiers were informed. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian army has asked its personnel not to use the Covid-19 contact-tracing app “Aarogya Setu” in the office premises, operational areas and sensitive locations.

While Indian army has advised its personnel, veterans and families to download the Aarogya Setu app, it has also asked them to follow cyber security precautions.

Aarogya Setu is a mobile app developed by the ministry of electronics and Information Technology to help citizens identify their risk of contracting Covid-19.

“Existing cyber security policies on usage of mobile phones must be adhered to by army personnel while using the Aarogya Setu app,” the soldiers were informed, said sources..

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to only switch on the location services and Bluetooth features of the Aarogya Setu app while visiting public places, engaged in managing "isolation centres", while on call for COVID-19 related assistance to civil authorities and while out of cantonments or military stations for essential administrative duties.

They have also been told not to disclose their service identity including rank and appointment. The contact list of the user should not contain any reference to rank appointment or service. The Army personnel have been advised to keep their mobile operating systems updated and to install antivirus protection on their cell phones.

The Aarogya Setu app has crossed the 5 crore user mark in just 13 days since it was launched.

It uses Bluetooth, GPS, algorithms and artificial intelligence to notify users of their risk of catching the COVID-19 infection, by tracing the same data from other users of the app. 

The app detects other devices with Aarogya Setu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. GPS tracks the location of the user in real time and Bluetooth tracks if and when the user comes in close proximity with someone infected by COVID-19. 

If a user comes into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they will be notified about it in a few days. The app has access to the Government of India’s database of known cases.

Tags: coronavirus app, indian army, cybersecurity, anti-virus, bluetooth, location tracking, gps

Latest From Technology

The website shows the dramatic drop in the number of users driving, walking or taking public transit as governments around the world rolled out increasingly stringent containment measures. (Photo | Ken Hawkins)

Apple website that uses maps data shows visible impact of coronavirus on movement of people

When it comes to paid apps, it shows that people will spend money to keep themselves engaged in an entertaining and exciting activity. The game Minecraft is the top paid app on both iPhone and iPad.

Here are the top 10 apps for your iPhone and iPad this week

The Aarogya Setu app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Prasar Bharati staffers ordered to install COVID-19 tracking 'Arogya Setu' app

The design of the 3D printed face shields was finalised after healthcare workers gave feedback and adjustments were made to improve the product.

Dayananda Sagar University makes 3D printed face shields for healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning of cybersecurity risks, Army bans Aarogya Setu Covid app use in operational areas

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham