The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Uber CEO takes leave of absence amid probe into workplace culture

AFP
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 8:58 am IST

Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick would take an indefinite leave of absence as it unveiled steps at restoring confidence in scandal-plagued giant.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Photo: AFP)
 Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Photo: AFP)

Uber said Tuesday its chief executive Travis Kalanick would take an indefinite leave of absence as it unveiled steps aimed at restoring confidence in the scandal-plagued ridesharing giant.

The pioneering company has been facing pressure to rein in a no-holds-barred management style led by Kalanick and to reform its workplace culture, which has sparked charges of harassment and discrimination.

"If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve," the 40-year-old Kalanick said in an email to Uber employees.

Kalanick said one of the reasons for his stepping aside was the recent death of his mother, explaining he needs time off "to reflect, to work on myself and to focus on building out a world-class leadership team."

Kalanick said he would remain available as needed during his absence for "the most strategic decisions."

Uber simultaneously released a 13-page document calling for major reforms at the company based on a probe led by former US attorney general Eric Holder, who investigated allegations of misconduct and ethical lapses.

Implementing the recommendations "will improve our culture, promote fairness and accountability, and establish processes and systems to ensure the mistakes of the past will not be repeated," said Liane Hornsey, Uber's chief human resources officer.

"While change does not happen overnight, we're committed to rebuilding trust with our employees, riders and drivers."

The report, recommendations of which were adopted by the board, said Uber "should reformulate its written cultural values" to "reflect more inclusive and positive behaviors."

The Holder investigation was aimed at cleaning up a corporate culture marred by accusations of harassment, discrimination and cutthroat practices to thwart rivals and evade regulators.

The company is facing questions about its covert use of law enforcement-evading software and tactics apparently aimed at disrupting rivals in the ridesharing business.

'Tone at the top'

The report said the reforms should focus on "tone at the top, trust, transformation and accountability."

It said the company should "review and reallocate responsibilities of Kalanick," and that creating the job of chief operating officer, which was discussed in recent months, "should address this concern to some extent."

Uber should also consider installing an independent board chair, "to serve as an independent check on Uber's management" and to show it is taking reforms seriously.

The Holder report called for "an ethics and culture committee" to oversee Uber's efforts to maintain ethical business practices.

Uber should implement mandatory training for managers and key leaders, create a "robust" complaint process and take steps to ensure more minorities are hired, it added.

An audio recording of Tuesday's meeting released by Yahoo Finance indicated some tense moments. Board member Arianna Huffington referred to Kalanick as "the elephant in the room," but she also called the change "a seminal moment" for Uber.

When Huffington spoke of bringing another woman to the board, fellow board member David Bonderman commented that this would lead to "more talking." Bonderman later apologized, according to a statement released to HuffPost.

A statement released by early Uber investors Mitch and Freada Kapor said they were encouraged by the "thoughtful and extensive" recommendations.

Vivek Wadhwa, a Carnegie Mellon University fellow who follows the technology industry, welcomed the "solid recommendations" unveiled by the company.

"Also commend (Kalanick) for stepping aside and doing what is right for company and employees. Expect he and company will be stronger & better," Wadhwa tweeted.

Uber, which is the world's richest venture-backed startup valued at some $68 billion, operates in dozens of countries despite problems with regulators in many jurisdictions and protests from established taxi operators.

The San Francisco group parted ways this week with its number two executive, Emil Michael, who had been reportedly linked to a number of questionable practices at Uber, including a visit to a South Korean escort-karaoke bar and an attempt to dig up embarrassing information on journalists.

Last week, Uber said it had fired 20 people following preliminary results of the investigation, after examining 215 claims of discrimination, harassment, unprofessional behavior, bullying, retaliation and "physical security."

It remains to be seen what impact will be felt by the absence of Kalanick, who has been the driving force behind Uber despite a series of embarrassing missteps.

Tags: uber, scandal, investigation.

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham