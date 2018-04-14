The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Microsoft investigating KPMG's anti-piracy work in India

REUTERS
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 8:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 8:05 am IST

After a complaint filed, Microsoft is looking into the methods that KPMG uses to crack down on the illegal use of its software in India.

A pirated compact disc of Microsoft’s Windows 10 can be bought for around $2 in New Delhi.
 A pirated compact disc of Microsoft’s Windows 10 can be bought for around $2 in New Delhi.

Microsoft Corp is investigating the methods partner KPMG uses to crack down on the illegal use of its software in India, after a complaint from a senior member of the country’s ruling political party.

India is one of the US technology firm’s biggest markets in Asia, yet over half of all software installed on computers in the country is unlicensed, advocacy group Business Software Alliance said in 2016.

A pirated compact disc of Microsoft’s Windows 10 can be bought for around $2 in New Delhi, compared with $130 needed to buy the operating system from Microsoft’s online portal.

To ensure compliance, Microsoft runs a global “software asset management” (SAM) program under which it partners global consultants, such as KPMG in India, which sought permission from business owners to check for the use of unlicensed software.

Last month, Vinit Goenka, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and technology adviser to the government, complained to both companies that a KPMG employee “barged in” to his Mumbai recruitment firm without an appointment to check its software.

Rajiv Sodhi, a senior Microsoft India executive, told Goenka in a March 20 email that the company was looking at the issue with “utmost seriousness”.

“We are also getting an assessment agency to carry out an audit of the process delivery at KPMG to identify and correct gaps if any,” Sodhi wrote.

Sodhi did not respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft told its SAM program is run as per global standards, while KPMG said it follows “appropriate procedures agreed in our engagement with clients”. Both declined to comment on the alleged incident and probe. The employee, who identified himself in the emails as Srijesh, declined to comment.

Goenka confirmed the incident and complaint, telling Reuters the handful of computers at his company, Ratein Infotech, used genuine software. He said he planned to file a police complaint against both companies.

Ratein Infotech last month received a letter from the U.S. software firm saying it needed help in “interpreting licensing policies of Microsoft”, the emails showed. The issue escalated when the KPMG employee entered Ratien’s office on March 15.

Microsoft and KPMG apologized and the employee, Srijesh, resigned, the e-mails showed.

“This is part of my regular job, that I do on a daily basis as directed by KPMG and Microsoft,” Srijesh wrote in an apology email to Goenka.

Goenka is a former employee of International Business Machines Corp and advises government committees on information technology initiatives.

Tags: microsoft, kpmg, windows, anit-piracy

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

2

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

3

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

4

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

5

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham