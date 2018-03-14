The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Axis Bank to soon process payments over WhatsApp

PTI
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 12:59 pm IST

It is India's third largest private sector bank. The bank termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a

Axis Bank said its mobile banking spends touched Rs 51,030 crore in Q3 FY18, increasing 71 per cent YoY, thereby, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to accelerate the 'Digital India' agenda.
 Axis Bank said its mobile banking spends touched Rs 51,030 crore in Q3 FY18, increasing 71 per cent YoY, thereby, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to accelerate the 'Digital India' agenda.

India's third largest private sector bank Axis Bank today said it would soon be able to process payments over the popular chatting application WhatsApp. The bank also termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a "huge opportunity."

"UPI we are the market leaders in terms of innovation, and we do believe that UPI is a huge opportunity. We are working in terms of creating a differentiated environment for our customers," Axis Bank Executive Director -Retail Banking, Rajiv Anand told reporters here. "We are also working with partners like Google, WhatsApp, Uber, Ola and Samsung pay to be able to create the ecosystem for customers to be able to make payments," he said.

According to Bank officials, Axis Bank enjoys 20 per cent market share in the UPI space. Stating that Google Tez is already up and running, Anand in response to a question about the rollout said, "WhatsApp, we are in the process of integration...WhatsApp is currently running the beta version, the full version should...we are hoping is, will come within the next month or two."

Axis Bank said its mobile banking spends touched Rs 51,030 crore in Q3 FY18, increasing 71 per cent YoY, thereby, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to accelerate the 'Digital India' agenda. It said over 66 per cent of the Bank's transactions were made through 'digital modes' in Q3 FY18 as against 52 per cent in Q1 FY17.

According to officials, the Bank's focus on cards, both credit and debit, also continues to remain high with Axis continuing to be the market leader in installing 'card-acceptance terminals'. As of Q3 FY18, the number stood upwards of 479,200.

Tags: whatsapp, axis bank, upi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

2

Google guru Page tests flying taxis in New Zealand

3

Sreejesh makes comeback, Sardar dropped from CWG bound India squad

4

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

5

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham