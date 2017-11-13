The Asian Age | News

Microsoft Outlook for Android updated, new group features in tow

Published : Nov 13, 2017, 11:18 am IST
The Groups function, along with the new features introduced, can be easily accessed from the app's sidebar.

 There is no word from Microsoft as to when these features will hit the iOS devices. Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most feature-packed and widely used email clients in the world. It is part of the Office 365 package which is one of the biggest source of revenue for the tech giant and is available across multiple platforms such as Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. However if you are an Android user and use it on your Android device, then there is a great news for you.

Microsoft has released a new version of the app that brings important new Group features. The new features announced over the weekend are available to all Office 365 users via Outlook for Android.

As far as features are concerned, Microsoft has added the option to create or delete a group directly from the phone, something that wasn't possible until today. Also, the new version of Outlook allows users to edit a group and add or remove group members.

The Groups function, along with the new features introduced, can be easily accessed from the app's sidebar. In addition to these Group-related features, the developers confirmed the update contains some performance improvements and bug fixes meant to make Outlook for Android better.

If you already have Outlook installed on your Android device, you should go to the Play Store and update it to version 2.2.52 in order to benefit from all the new features and improvements mentioned above.

There is no word from Microsoft as to when these features will hit the iOS devices.

