The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 07:50 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Largest global ransomware attack spreads to India, Andhra cops' systems hit

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 13, 2017, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 6:35 pm IST

The largest global cyber attack has affected around 1,30,000 Windows computers in more than 100 countries.

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.

The recent global cyber attack encrypting millions of computers with a ransomware has affected over 100 systems of the Andhra Pradesh police. The cyber attack is claimed to be the largest in the world and has affected more than 100 countries since Friday.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has confirmed the attack on the computers of Andhra police. "We held an assessment meeting today and have found that 102 systems of Andhra Police have been infected with ransomware, particularly those using the Windows operating system," said Gulshan Rai, Director General, CERN-In. He also added that the ransomware could spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday. The CERN experts are trying to debug the hacked systems as of now.

According to cyber security company F-Secure, India and Russia have been hit largely because of a majority of computer systems running on the old Windows XP operating system, which is no longer supported by Microsoft when it comes to security support. The ransomware is affecting computers running on Windows XP, Windows Server 2003 and Windows 8 operating systems.

The ransomware has affected various computer systems in the banking and hospitality sectors. Several Russian banks, a British hospital and French car maker Renault’s factories have been hit hard by the ransomware.

The ransomware called WannaCry locks up files on computers and encrypts them in a way that it does not allow the user to access them anymore. It has been identified as an old variant of a ransomware that exploited a known bug in Microsoft’s Windows operating system. Hackers tricked victims into opening the malicious malware attachment to spam emails that appeared to contain invoice, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate files.

When a Windows operating system is affected by the malicious software, a pop-up window appears giving a detailed explanation on ransomware and ways to recover it by paying a ransom amount of $300 (Rs 19,252) in Bitcoin. On the left, the pop-up window also features two countdown clocks, one showing a three-day deadline before the amount doubles to $600 and another showing a deadline when the victim will lose all his data.

Microsoft has released a detection and protection program against the malicious software. Windows users around the world are advised to exercise caution regarding suspicious e-mails and requested to update their antivirus programs.

Tags: ransomware, microsoft windows, windows xp, wannycry ransomware

MOST POPULAR

1

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

2

White House throws open movie theatre for public

3

'I'm such a big Tubelight': Salman on his 'tigress' Katrina's new project

4

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

5

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham